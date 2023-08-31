August K-drama Newsmakers: Moving gains attention, Cha Eun Woo’s A Good Day to Be a Dog gets release date

Moving has become the most watched K-drama, Cha Eun Woo’s upcoming K-drama A Good Day To Be A Dog confirms release, Ji Chang Wook and Wi Ha Joon’s upcoming K-drama The Worst of Evil confirms release date and many more Korean series and actors made it to the monthly Hallyu Newsmakers' list.

Han Hyo Joo and Jo In Sung's Moving became the most-watched K-drama

The series Moving, featuring Han Hyo Joo, Jo In Sung, and Go Yoon Jung, has surpassed the viewership of both seasons one and two of the drama Big Bet. Remarkably, Moving has now claimed the title of the most-watched K-drama on the OTT platform Disney+. This captivating science fiction drama garnered an impressive number of views within a mere week of its debut, a testament to its soaring popularity. This achievement was officially recognized on August 26th, underscoring the show's widespread appeal. Notably, it also ascended to the top spot in five different nations.

Cha Eun Woo and Park Gyu Young's K-drama A Good Day To Be A Dog confirms release

Cha Eun Woo, Park Gyu Young, and Lee Hyun Woo are set to grace the screen in the upcoming K-drama "A Good Day To Be A Dog," adapted from a popular webtoon. Building excitement, MBC revealed on August 22nd that this much-anticipated fantasy romance comedy will premiere in October of this year. Drawing inspiration from its webtoon source, also titled "A Good Day to Be a Dog," the show weaves a charming tale of fantasy and romance. The storyline revolves around a woman cursed to transform into a dog upon kissing a man. The intriguing twist is that the only person capable of breaking her curse is a man haunted by a forgotten trauma, making him fearful of dogs.

Ji Chang Wook and Wi Ha Joon's The Worst of Evil confirmed release date

The highly anticipated action pair, Ji Chang Wook and Wi Ha Joon, have officially announced the premiere date for their upcoming K-drama, "The Worst of Evil." Mark your calendars for September 27 as this exciting drama hits the screens. Set against the backdrop of the 1990s, "The Worst of Evil" dives into the realm of crime and action. The plot revolves around a determined investigation aimed at dismantling a powerful cartel rooted in Gangnam, responsible for the illicit drug trade linking Korea, Japan, and China.

In the recently unveiled poster, Wi Ha Joon takes the lead, followed by Ji Chang Wook on his left. The dynamic duo portrays themselves as integral members of a formidable gang, as the caption boldly declares, "In 1990 Gangnam, they ruled the streets." The stage is set for an adrenaline-pumping narrative that is bound to captivate audiences.

King the Land wraps up with high ratings

On August 6th, the beloved romantic comedy featuring 2PM’s Lee Junho and Girls’ Generation’s YoonA concluded its journey with the highest viewership ratings it had garnered throughout its entire run. According to Nielsen Korea, the final episode of “King the Land” achieved an impressive nationwide average rating of 13.8 percent, solidifying a new personal record for the series.

In a notable achievement earlier in July, "King the Land" secured the top position on Netflix's Global 10 chart, boasting over 4.7 million views. Expressing their heartfelt gratitude, YoonA and Lee Junho took to Instagram to convey their appreciation for the overwhelming love showered upon the K-drama. On July 26, YoonA shared a post captioned, "Thank you and thank you for all the love and support to King the Land," and Lee Junho wrote, "Thank you for all our wonderful fans for tuning in to King the Land."

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo offered lead role in a zombie thriller drama

On August 31, many Korean media outlets reported that BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and Shooting Stars’ Park Jung Min have been offered lead roles in the zombie thriller drama by Coupang Play called Influenza. Fans experienced a blend of surprise and anticipation upon YG Entertainment's confirmation that she received the offer and is currently reviewing it. While neither lead has been confirmed yet, there's a collective hope that she accepts the role, given the drama's uniqueness. If she agrees to star, this would mark her second K-drama appearance following Snowdrop.

