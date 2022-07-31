August K-Dramas we’re looking forward to: ‘If You Wish Upon Me’, ‘The Law Cafe’, ‘A Model Family’ & more

July has kept K-Drama fans busy with series like ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’, ‘Alchemy of Souls’, ‘Eve’ and more. Here is what the month of August has in store for us!

Poong, The Joseon Psychiatrist (August 1)

Based on a novel of the same name, this show [also called ‘Joseon Psychiatrist Yoo Se Poong’] follows psychiatrists from the Joseon Dynasty, as they aim to bring true healing to people.

Episodes: 12

Starring: Kim Min Jae, Kim Hyang Gi, Kim Sang Kyung

Where to Watch: tvN

Hunted (August 1)

This thriller and mystery drama [also called ‘Wild Boar Hunting’] uncovers the secrets of the residents of a village after a missing person case opens during a boar hunt.

Episodes: 4

Starring: Park Ho San, Kim Soo Jin, Lee Hyo Je, Ye Soo Jung, Lee Min Jae

Where to Watch: MBC

If You Wish Upon Me (August 10)

A young man volunteers at a hospice and listens to the wishes of the patients nearing the end of their lives.

Episodes: 16

Starring: Ji Chang Wook, Choi Sooyoung (Girls’ Generation’s Sooyoung), Won Ji An, Sung Dong Il

Where to Watch: KBS, Viki (Select Regions)

Stock Struck (August 12)

Also referred to by the translation of its Korean title, ‘The Ants Are Riding’, this series follows five people who learn about life, love, and friendship during the process of investing in stocks.

Episodes: 12

Starring: Han Ji Eun, Hong Jong Hyun, Jang Gwang, Jung Moon Sung, Kim Sun Young

Where to Watch: tvN, TVING

A Model Family (August 12)

An ordinary family on the verge of bankruptcy gets tangled up with a dangerous drug ring.

Episodes: 10

Starring: Jung Woo, Park Hee Soon, Yoon Jin Seo, Park Ji Yeon, Kim Sung Oh

Where to Watch: Netflix

The Law Cafe (August 29)

A law romance drama focusing on the events unfolding at a law firm that doubles as a cafe.

Episodes: 16

Starring: Lee Seung Gi, Lee Se Young

Where to Watch: KBS

The Empire of Law (August)

This series is set to depict the reality of the unending greed of those who are already at the pinnacle of the judicial world.

Episodes: 16

Starring: Kim Sun Ah, Ahn Jae Wook, Lee Mi Sook, Kim Myung Ji

Where to Watch: JTBC

Good Job (August)

A chaebol leads a secret double life, working as a private investigator unbeknownst to anyone.

Episodes: 16

Starring: Jung Il Woo, Kwon Yuri (Girls’ Generation’s Yuri), Eum Moon Seok, Song Sang Eun

Where to Watch: ENA, Viki

Unicorn (August)

A sitcom following the chaos that unfolds at a new start-up, McComb, with its one-of-a-kind CEO.

Episodes: TBA

Starring: Shin Ha Kyun, Won Jin A

Where to Watch: Coupang Play

