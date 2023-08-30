August K-pop Hallyu Newsmakers: BTS' SUGA's military update, Jisoo dating Ahn Bo Hyun, Chen's wedding and more

From SUGA’s military enlistment update and BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and Ahn Bo Hyun dating to EXO’s Chen’s wedding ceremony announcement and many more Korean artists and actors made it to the monthly Hallyu Newsmakers' list. Read on to know more about the K-pop artists who dominated August

BTS’ SUGA military update

BTS member SUGA has announced that he will be starting his military enlistment soon to fulfill his national obligations. He has initiated the enlistment process, and on August 7, BIGHIT MUSIC issued an official statement confirming his enlistment. He becomes the third member of the septet to embark on his military service journey. The artist has also submitted a request to expedite his enlistment without further delay, demonstrating his eagerness to commence his duties promptly.

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo is dating Actor Ahn Bo Hyun

BLACKPINK's Jisoo and actor Ahn Bo Hyun have been officially confirmed to be in a relationship. The news came to light on August 3 when photographs of the two on a date at Jisoo's residence were made public. In quick succession, both of their respective management agencies addressed the speculations. YG Entertainment, representing Jisoo, and FN Entertainment, which handles Ahn Bo Hyun, both acknowledged the relationship. They shared that the two are in the process of getting to know each other with a positive outlook and expressed gratitude for fans who support them with warmth.

EXO’s Chen announces wedding ceremony

On August 16, the EXO member confirmed plans for a postponed wedding ceremony scheduled for October this year. Chen had initially announced his marriage in 2020 to a non-celebrity girlfriend, who was also pregnant at the time. Presently, the couple has been blessed with two daughters. The singer is now preparing for the wedding ceremony that had to be delayed due to unavoidable circumstances. Their agency, SM Entertainment, also provided confirmation, noting that the upcoming event will be an intimate affair.

BTS’ potential tour in 2025

The members of the septet have openly discussed their break and upcoming return as a group after two years after their mandatory military service. According to Rumor Mill reports, BTS is planning a world tour in 2025, following the success of Jungkook's solo single Seven. This news has excited fans who are waiting for BTS to finally return as a group. The founder of BIGHIT MUSIC (BTS’ agency) Bang Si Hyuk has also responded positively about the potential reunion tour.

NCT’s Jaehyun broken into by Sasaeng

A sasaeng fan of NCT 127 is facing backlash for reportedly trespassing into Jaehyun's hotel room without authorization. Numerous videos and photos allegedly taken within the hotel room, possibly occupied by the NCT 127 singer, circulated on Twitter. On August 21, the sasaeng fan uploaded videos online, raising concerns among other fans about the safety of the members. The subsequent day, SM Entertainment contacted a Korean media outlet and stated that the videos were illicitly obtained. They further announced their intent to conduct a comprehensive inquiry to identify the person who leaked the videos, with the purpose of pursuing legal action.

