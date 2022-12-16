Avatar: The Way Of Water rung a bell with the South Korean audience, not just metaphorically

The most awaited movie of the year ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ finally released world wide. The movie is the sequel to the Avatar movie which was released in 2009. Both films are American epic action films directed by James Cameron. The narrative follows the characters Jake Sully and Ney'tri as they start a family and deal with a threat to their home.

Fans who had been waiting so long for the film's sequel made sure to see it the very first day it was released. But while these movie buffs watched the film in the theatre, something incredibly unexpected happened. The actress Sigourney Weaver plays a character in the film under the name of ‘Kiri.’ And as soon as Kiri appeared on the screen, Siri on the iPhone began to reply. This incident was quite stunning because of how close the two names in the movie were.

Similar incident was reported while watching the movie ‘Decision to leave’

This isn't the first time this has happened; it was also reported by numerous audiences while watching the South Korean love mystery film 'Decision to Leave.' The female lead's name in this film is Seorae, which sounds close to 'Siri,' and the same thing happened when viewing this film. Since they didn't want Siri to answer in the middle of the movie, the company was forced to issue an official statement. To avoid interfering with your movie experience, the production company advised checking your phones before entering the theatre.