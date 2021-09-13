Avika Gor calls team of her debut OTT film NET ‘passionate’: I can't wait for the audience to watch this

Avika Gor is a well-known name in the television industry here. But she has become quite a big name in the south industry as well. The actress is all set for her first OTT movie Net to release. Recently a press meet was held for the promotions of this film and Avika spoke her heart out about it. She revealed having a gallant time on the sets of Net.

Apparently, the movie will be in multiple languages and it has already been released. In the press meet, Avika Gor praised the team of Net and called the team very dedicated and spoke about the lengths they went to to make this film possible. The film was released on zee5 premium on the OTT and they are producing quality content one after the other and this is in line with that. The film takes us on a ride of cybercrime and what it could do to one's life and how vulnerable are we to the dark web.

Let's just hear it from Avika and here is what she has got to say, "I would start by thanking my Director and his team. It was the most passionate and energetic team I have ever worked with. A special thanks to the team of zee5 who create such authentic content which is so relatable and authentic. They allow the characters to flourish and the actors are remembered by their characters. I specifically wish to thank my co-actors Rahul Praneeta, Vishwadev and everyone around. They have done a tremendous job. My DOP, Abhiraj Nair. He is just magic and it was so exciting every moment. I can't wait for the audience to watch this. Over to them now."

