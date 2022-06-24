Avrodh 2, Ep 1 Review: Abir Chatterjee and Sanjay Suri’s military drama is not high on the josh

Avrodh 2: The Siege Within

Cast: Abir Chatterjee, Neeraj Kabi, Sanjay Suri, Aahana Kumra, Vijay Krishna, Mohan Agashe, Anant Mahadevan, Rajesh Khatter

Director: Raj Acharya

Written By: Bijesh Jayarajan, Sudeep Nigam

Streaming On: SonyLiv

Avrodh: The Siege Within was a dramatization of the surgical strike launched by the Indian army in 2018 against Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. With Avrodh 2, the series takes viewers a couple of years back, before the tragic terrorist attack at Uri in 2016. The series is based on the book titled ‘India’s Most Fearless’ by Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh. This time around, director Raj Acharya’s series focuses on how the lethal attacks by a country’s enemy can be both on the defense and economic fronts.

This time, the man on a mission is Pradeep Bhattacharya (Abir Chatterjee), Additional Income Tax Officer from Mumbai, but also an army officer summoned to deliver his duties for the country. The story begins with him solving a case of counterfeit currency smuggled to the country from across the border, and meant to paralyze India’s economy. He is then called to Kashmir to take down another Pakistani militant who beheaded an Indian soldier. But his real mission would be against Ehsaan Waziri (Sanjay Suri) who, with the help of ISI, plans to attack India in three stages, with counterfeit currency and terror attacks.

While Pradeep is the man on a mission on the ground, Shailesh Malviya (Neeraj Kabi), is the National Security Advisor, strategizing with ministers, dignitaries, and the Prime Minister himself at the PMO office to crack down these terrorist elements.

Despite the subject being interesting, Avrodh 2 fails to lure you in. The almost 50-minute first episode felt somewhat of a drag. You would expect that adrenaline rush to kick in when a soldier goes on a rescue mission. Unfortunately, you find hardly enough of it. On that front, the screenplay and the adaptation of the book seem disappointing.

The performances, however, are the saving grace. Abir Chatterjee as Pradeep Bhattacharya showcases his potential well, and is quite impressive. Neeraj Kabi, in the little screen time and dialogues that he has in the first episode is captivating and makes you believe that his character means business. Sanjay Suri as an antagonist is extremely interesting to watch on screen, and makes you want to watch more of him in the forthcoming plotline.

Watch the trailer of Avrodh 2 below:

All in all, you can watch Avrodh 2, backed by Applause Entertainment and Juggernaut Production if you are looking for a military drama, and decent performances. However, do not expect the josh.