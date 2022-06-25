Avrodh 2: Sanjay Suri reveals details about his character in the web series

Sanjay Suri opens up about his character in the web show. He plays an antagonist in 'Avrodh - The Siege Within 2'.

Actor Sanjay Suri who is playing an antagonist in the latest web series 'Avrodh - The Siege Within 2' shares how playing a morally disturbing character was challenging for him and he had to detach himself from his personal experience to do justice to his on-screen character.

Born and brought up in Kashmir, Sanjay had a happy life until one day his father was killed during a terrorist attack and his family was forced to flee from the valley to Jammu and eventually shifted to Delhi.

Now that the actor is playing a Pakistani man named Ehsaan Waziri who made a financial attack on India - in the show 'Avrodh - The Siege Within 2', in conversation with IANS, Sanjay shared the constant negotiation he had in his mind to play a character who is morally disturbing.

Sanjay told IANS: "Firstly the show is a work of fiction, inspired by some real-life incident; so it has a lot of fiction. The character I am playing is a radicalised Pakistani man, highly educated, westernised, intelligent, who is doing a huge financial attack on India. This terrorism is different, it does not make noise but it hits hard at the target. Playing such a character was challenging for sure."

He further added, "Coming from Kashmir, where I lived a life and have an idea of both sides of the situation, it is easy to bring my sensibility to the narrative, of course following the script. But I do not want to bring my personal agony to it, I had to disassociate myself from my past experience; otherwise, I wouldn't have done justice to the character."

Citing an example and drawing the parallel from the life of a soldier, Sanjay said, "when you are at war as a soldier, even though you are a son, a father and husband to someone, your priority is different when you are in the line of duty. Similarly, when I am playing a Pakistani terrorist, I had to keep Sanjay Suri and his personal life experience aside, and only focus on how the actor plays the character with conviction. I think I negotiated well in my head, before approaching the character."

'Avrodh - The Siege Within 2' directed by Raj Acharya and produced by Applause Entertainment - features Mohan Agashe, Neeraj Kabi, Anant Mahadevan, Aahana Kumra, Rajesh Khattar, Abir Chatterjee, among others.

