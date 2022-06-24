‘Aya’, ‘Egotistic’, ‘Where Are We Now’ and more: Which MAMAMOO title track is your favourite?

MAMAMOO is a South Korean girl group formed by RBW (formerly WA Entertainment) in 2014, composed of four members: Solar, Moonbyul, Wheein and Hwasa. The group officially debuted with their single ‘Mr. Ambiguous’ on June 18, 2014. Their debut was considered by some critics as one of the best K-pop debuts of 2014. They are recognized for their retro, jazz, R&B concepts and their strong vocal performances.

On November 21, 2014, MAMAMOO released their second EP ‘Piano Man’ with the title track of the same name. The title song peaked at 41 on Gaon's Digital chart. On January 22, 2021, RBW announced that Solar and Moonbyul had renewed their contracts with their agency, while Wheein and Hwasa were still currently discussing contract renewals. On March 30, Hwasa officially renewed her contract with RBW, with Wheein's contract remaining under discussion. Later on the entertainment RBW also confirmed that MAMAMOO will stay together and won't disband. On May 1, MAMAMOO held a global virtual concert on live-streaming platform LiveNOW, becoming the first South Korean music act to hold a concert on the platform.

In May 2021, the group posted an ‘intriguing’ teaser video to their social media, confirming a full-group comeback for June 2021. It was announced that MAMAMOO will start their 2021 WAW (Where Are We) project to commemorate the group's seventh anniversary. The project consists of a new album release in June, a summer concert, and a documentary. On May 18, the group announced on their social media that their eleventh EP, ‘WAW’, would be released on June 2, along with the lead single ‘Where Are We Now’. ‘WAW’ topped iTunes albums charts in 21 countries worldwide, and it sold over 40,000 domestic copies on its first day of release, according to the Hanteo chart.

ALSO READ: ENHYPEN stand out amongst the commoners in new set of concept photos for ‘MANIFESTO: DAY 1’

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

Which MAMAMOO title track is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.