Ayesha Raza Mishra opens up on working in Sutliyan: It was a great experience personally and creatively

Actress Ayesha Raza Mishra, who is gearing up for the release of family drama web show 'Sutliyan', had a gala time jamming with the cast of the show as she got to work with actors across age groups on the show.

Talking about her experience of working on the show, the actress said, "Technically, Shiv is not that much younger than me, but as an actor you've to adapt to various situations. I've worked with some tremendous actors both senior and junior to me, but this lot was super special."

Further, she lauded her co-actors as they provided a creatively fulfilling experience to her, "Shiv, Plabita and Vivaan were excellent co-stars. We had so much fun together, we really bonded well and just all in all, it was a great experience - personally and creatively - to work with all of them."

'Sutliyan' written by Sudeep Nigam and Abhishek Chatterjee and produced by Manor Rama Pictures, is set to stream on ZEE5 from March 4.

