Ayushmann Khurrana and wife Tahira Kashyap celebrate Diwali in Chandigarh; latter drops happy PICS

Today, the entire nation is immersed in the Diwali celebrations; Bollywood celebs had also been relishing the festivities. Several Bollywood celebs enjoying it with much enthusiasm took to social media and gave a peek into their preparation and Diwali bash. Amongst others, Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife Tahira Kashyap shared a series of happy pictures on social media from their Diwali celebrations in Chandigarh.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap rejoice Diwali celebrations

On November 12, a while back, Dream Girl 2 actor Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife, Tahira Kashyap shared a series of photographs on social media. The album of photos encapsulates their Diwali celebrations, which took place in Chandigarh. As can be seen in the photographs, the couple rejoiced in the celebrations with their close family and friends, including Khushboo Grewal and Surveen Chawla amongst others.

Tahira, while sharing the post added a humorous touch to the post as he wrote, “Last night was a wow! Intention was a small affair but friends kept pouring in with love and happiness, also the DJ just came out of nowhere adhi raat ko on a tempo, matlab, wow hi ho raha tha! That’s Chandigarh, blesses you with good weather, open spaces and love!All colours of the song are there and our friends are wow #chandigarh #diwali”

Take a look:

Reactions on the post

Reacting to the post, Khushboo Grewal dropped a heart-warming comment as she wrote, “Sachi wow hi tha everything (Accompanied by heart eye emoji) all heart (accompanied by a red heart emoji).”

In addition to this, several internet users also reacted to the post. A user wrote, “So wholesome. Touchwood to you all”, another user wrote, “awesome!!! Happy Diwaliiiii” and a third user wrote, “The most beautiful this I saw this Diwali. A very Happy Diwali.”

About Tahira Kashyap and Ayushmann Khurrana

For those living under the rocks, Tahira Kashyap Khurrana is a renowned filmmaker and has authored several books.

Ayushmann Khurrana, on the other hand, was last seen in Dream Girl 2 opposite Ananya Panday. The film directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa was a sequel to his 2019 release, Dream Girl. Apart from the lead cast, the film also had Paresh Rawal, Vijay Raaz, Asrani, Rajpal Yadav, and Abhishek Banerjee, among others. Despite locking horns with big Bollywood projects, the film emerged as a commercial success at the box office.

ALSO READ: Diwali 2023: Priyanka Chopra, Kiara Advani, Sara Ali Khan-Parineeti Chopra and more extend heartwarming wishes