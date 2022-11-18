Ayushmann Khurrana plays football with his ‘idol’ Sachin Tendulkar to celebrate World Children's Day; PICS

All eyes are on Ayushmann Khurrana ever since he has announced his film An Action Hero. This film will see him in a changed avatar and he will be at loggerheads with Jaideep Ahlawat on-screen. The trailer of the film has already created a lot of buzz and the Vicky Donor star is leaving no stone unturned to promote his film. Ayushmann was recently in Delhi along with cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar for the World Children's Day event organized by UNICEF India. He took to his Instagram handle to share a couple of pictures from the event and share his excitement with his fans. Ayushmann Khurrana plays football with Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar, the UNICEF Regional Goodwill Ambassador and Ayushmann Khurrana, who is UNICEF’s Celebrity Advocate, indulged in a friendly football match at Delhi’s Tyagraj Stadium along with kids from different parts of the country, highlighting the importance of equality and inclusivity. Ayushmann, who’s a true-blue cricket fanatic, has been a die-hard admirer of Sachin and for him to share the same stage as Sachin and to play with him has truly been one of his most cherished moments. To add on to this, Ayushmann was in for a pleasant surprise when the God of Cricket, Sachin extended his good wishes to the actor for the release of his upcoming film. At the event’s presentation ceremony Sachin said, “Ayushmann Khurrana’s new film An Action Hero is releasing soon. I give him all my best wishes for it.” Check out Ayushmann Khurrana’s post:

An Action Hero Directed by Anirudh Iyer and produced by Colour Yellow Productions and Tseries, An Action Hero is all set to release on December 2, 2022. As reported earlier, Akshay Kumar, the biggest action hero of Bollywood is reportedly making a cameo appearance in the Ayushmann Khurrana starrer. The makers have not revealed the female lead and the rest of the star cast of the highly anticipated project yet. An Action Hero is slated to hit the theatres on December 2, this year. The official teaser of the film is expected to be out in a few days.

