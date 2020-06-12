Ayushmann Khurrana shares his fan moment and excitement of working with Amitabh Bachchan in Gulabo Sitabo

Ayushmann Khurrana shared a heartwarming note on collaborating for the first time with Amitabh Bachchan in Gulabo Sitabo as the movie released on OTT today.

Due to the lockdown, Ayushmann Khurrana has been using this quarantine period to spend some quality time with his family which the actor misses due to his hectic schedules. Ayushmann has also been updating fans with the titbit of his quarantine life on social media. From sharing his poetry to posting stunning pictures, the Andhadhun actor's social media game is on point. The actor has been winning the internet with some amazing songs that he has been crooning to amid the lockdown.

Ayushmann who has for the first time collaborated with Amitabh Bachchan on Shoojit Sircar's Gulabo Sitabo has expressed his joy of getting a chance to work with the megastar. Sharing his fan moment and thanking Shoojit Sircar for this wonderful experience and giving him a chance to work with Big B, the Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan actor wrote in Hindi, "Whenever a young man in our country wants to step in the field of acting, then his goal is Amitabh Bachchan. There was a dialogue in my last film that Bachchan is not made, Bachchan is just there. When I saw "Hum" in Chandigarh's Neelam Cinema and saw Bachchan on screen, there was such energy in my body that forced me to become an actor. My first TV shoot was done in Mukesh mills and this was the place where Jumma Chumma De De song was shoot. On that day I had a feeling that I have arrived. If this was the situation at that time then you might be able to think what feeling I would be going through today. The celebrity was standing in front of me in the Gulabo Sitabo and the tendency of the characters was that we had to tolerate each other. In reality, you think I will be able to say something in front of him."

(Also Read: Gulabo Sitabo: Ayushmann Khurrana and Amitabh Bachchan starrer gives rise to hilarious memes on Twitter)

He added, "I would like to thank Shoojit da for this wonderful experience that he has given me to share a frame with a megastar like Amitabh Bachchan. Dada, you are my guru, I have reached here by holding your hand." Ayushmann concluded saying, "सौ जन्म क़ुर्बान यह जन्म पाने के लिए, ज़िंदगी ने दिए मौक़े हज़ार हुनर दिखाने के लिए।” Catch #GiboSiboOnPrime today!"

Check out Ayushmann Khurrana's post here:

For the uninitiated, Gulabo Sitabo is the quirky tale of two slimy scheming foxes in a game of one-upmanship, each one attracting other members to their clan and each one with an agenda of his own. Starring Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana, the movie has been shot in Lucknow in UP and is directed by Shoojit Sircar. A Rising Sun Films production, Gulabo Sitabo is written by Juhi Chaturvedi and produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar. the movie has been released on 12th June 2020 on Amazon Prime Video.

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×