B.A.P's Daehyun signs contract with band member Jongup's agency MA Entertainment
B.A.P member Daehyun joined his fellow band member Moon Jong Up's agency. MA Entertainment released a statement.
B.A.P member Daehyun signed his contract with MA Entertainment. B.A.P made their debut in 2012 with their EP Warrior. They are a six-member group which includes Yongguk, Himchan, Daehyun, Youngjae, Jongup, Zelo. All members parted ways with TS Entertainment in 2012.
B.A.P's Daehyun joins MA Entertainment
On December 29, MA Entertainment confirmed that B.A.P's Daehyun has joined the company. Previously, member Jongup had also signed with the label. The agency stated that Daehyun signed an exclusive contract with them and they are honored to be able to work together with an artist who has steadily built up his image as an all-rounder. They continued and added that the company will support Daehyun, who has undeniable charms and a passion for music, so that he can grow into an even greater artist. They mentioned that they will provide him with opportunities so that he can unleash his unlimited potential and his unique abilities can shine through a wide variety of activities.
