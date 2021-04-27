B Bomb’s military discharge, Park Bo Young opens Instagram, Yesung’s Fireworks clip & more: DAILY HIGHLIGHTS

There’s a lot that went down on April 2. While the bigger news was always right in our face, here are some other news of the K-Pop industry you might have missed out on.

Didn’t get much time to know what happened in the K-Industry today? Our daily highlights segment is here for you. GOT7’s Mark hinting OT7 comeback this year, eAeon’s and BTS’ RM’s teaser, Lee Kwang Soo leaving Running Man and more might be out there in your face, here are some key stories to keep you up-to-date with today. Take a look.

Block B’s B-Bomb announced his discharge via Instagram; will hold a live to meet fans

Good news for B-Bomb’s fans! The singer was finally discharged today from his military service, where he served as a police officer. He enlisted on October 10, 2019, and was initially discharged on the 17th. Without returning to the base, his service has officially ended today. He posted images of his peers serving in the police with him and wrote in the caption: “I have been discharged without returning to the military due to COVID-19 measures. Although it was a long time, I was able to finish my time here happy and healthy thanks to my seniors. Thank you to my fans who waited all this time. I will see you all very soon.” He will also be greeting his fans for this celebration by conducting a VLive on April 28, 7 PM KST. Check out the Instagram post and the tweet below:

Park Bo Young opens her doors to the world of Instagram!

Strong Girl Do Bong Soon actor Park Bo Young launched her Instagram account on April 26, with a post saying, “Hi Instagram!” As it’s a new account, it doesn’t have a verification sticker yet but it is an authentic, official account as her agency, BH Entertainment, reposted the picture on their account too! Her upcoming series Doom At Your Service will air from May 10. Follow the beautiful actress here.

SuJu’s Yesung released lyrical highlight of ‘Fireworks’ from his upcoming solo album

Yesung’s return as a solo artist has many fans waiting with bated breath. Today, the singer dropped a beautiful Highlight Clip of the song ‘Fireworks’ from his fourth mini-album titled ‘Beautiful Night’. The video has gorgeous polaroids of the actor with a highlight of the song. It sounds catchy and groovy. Meanwhile, he released the music video of the song Phantom Pain, a pre-release B-side track from the album, on April 23. Check out the highlight clip below.

Release date and poster announced for new drama featuring Kim Ji Suk and Jung So Min

Today, a statement was released announcing the release date of JTBC’s new drama, ‘Monthly House’, along with a poster. The drama will air every Wednesday and Thursday starting from June 16. The beautiful poster features both Kim Ji Suk and Jung So Min standing at the window, being happy. This drama focuses on their distinct personalities - Na Young Won (Jung So Min) thinks a house is a home, meant for freedom of being herself, but for Yoo Ja Sung (Kim Ji Suk) a house is just a place to sleep in. What will happen when these opposites attract? We’ll have to wait and see. Check out the poster for the time being below:

C.A.P from Teen Top’s military date announced

The management agency for Teen Top released a statement regarding member C.A.P’s enlistment date. The singer’s date for military enlistment has been fixed as May 10. While the agency will not reveal information about the location or time duration, an address will be provided in the future for sending fan letters, as soon as it's confirmed. The team has asked the fans for their patience and support For C.A.P. He is the third of five members to have enlisted for military service, following Chunji in August 2020 and Ricky in January 2021.

Credits :Herald POP

