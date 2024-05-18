B.I is a singer, songwriter, and producer who will be making his much-anticipated comeback with a brand new single titled Tasty. The singer has also released a teaser for the track, providing a glimpse of what to expect from the music video.

B.I releases music video teaser for upcoming single Tasty

On May 18, 2024, at midnight, KST B.I has released the teaser for the upcoming single, which will be released in the coming days. Titled Tasty, the teaser opens with the singer stepping out of a restaurant named Tasty Restaurant. The walls of the establishment are filled with a menu and various dishes. Moreover, the singer, with a red jacket and beige pants, looks striking and is getting ready to perform the song.

Previously, the singer announced his single by posting a teaser poster on his social media account, scheduled to be released on May 20, 2024. This will be the first time the artist is releasing music in 2024, which has further increased the excitement among fans. The artist also held a concert event titled B.I 2024 Tour HYPE UP in SEOUL on May 17, 2024, and May 18, 2024.

More about B.I's activities

B.I, born Kim Hanbin, is a rapper and singer who made his debut as a K-pop idol from the group iKon alongside Jay, Song, Bobby, DK, Ju-ne, and Chan, formed by YG Entertainment. However, he parted ways with the group and the company in 2019 following a string of controversies involving alleged drug accusations. His contributions to the group include penning the track Love Scenario from the album Return, for which he won the Songwriter of the Year award at the 2018 Melon Music Awards.

The artist established his company, 131 Label, and released his solo album Waterfall in 2021. He garnered immense attention both domestically and internationally with the release. Furthermore, in 2023, he dropped the pre-release track BTBT featuring American RnB artists Soulja Boy and DeVita from his global project album, Love or Loved. The album was released in two parts: Love or Loved Part 1 and Love or Loved Part 2.

