B.I. pre-releases single 4 LETTERS ft. James Reid from Love or Loved Part 2

Kim Hanbin known by the stage name B.I is a rapper, singer-songwriter, dancer, and record producer from the former K-pop group iKon. He is currently active as a soloist and boasts a huge fan-following among his supporters. B.I recently pre-released a new track from his upcoming album Love or Loved Part.2 which will be out in November 2023.

B.I pre-releases 4 LETTERS feat. James Reid

On September 29, B.I pre-released a new track titled 4 LETTERS from his upcoming album Love or Loved Part.2. The track features James Reid who is a Filipino-Australian artist. Previously B.I had unveiled a monochromatic poster for 4 LETTERS which featured a line saying 'Love is four letters. Don't mean it's forever.' Known for many hit songs, especially BTBT, this will be Hanbin's third EP following Love or Loved Part.1 which was released in September 2022.

Previously, B.I made his debut as a soloist in 2021 with first single album Midnight Blue (Love Streaming). One of his major songs BTBT was a pre-release single from his global album project titled Love Or Loved (LOL).

B.I's upcoming album Love or Loved Part 2

B.I announced his comeback with the sequel of his previously released EP Love Or Loved Part.1 on September 9. 4 LETTERS is the pre-release he planned to drop on September 29 which is out now. After this B.I will be pre-releasing the title track of Love Or Loved Part.2 on October 27 at 1 PM KST. The album will be out on November 10 at 2 PM KST. The concept teaser for the EP is out now. Love Or Loved Part.2 has five tracks- Loved, 4 Letters, Alone, S.O.S, and All Shook Up. He is currently under the label 131.

