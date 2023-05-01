B.I to make his comeback on THIS date with 2nd full album TO DIE FOR

On May 1st, exactly one month before the release of 'TO DIE FOR', an announcement film was released on B.I's official social media handles, revealing the comeback date and album name. The announcement film is writing the phrases '2ND FULL ALBUM', 'TO DIE FOR', and '2023.06.01 6PM (KST) / 2AM (PDT) RELEASE' with the motion of an English typewriter engraved with 'TO DIE FOR'.

TO DIE FOR:

Along with this, the words "Dream as if you'll live forever. Live as if you'll die today" appeared. These are also the words left by American actor James Dean, who is remembered as a symbol of eternal youth. Attention is focused on what kind of message B.I will release in the second full-length album. Through 'TO DIE FOR', B.I will make a comeback 7 months after the global EP 'LOL: Love or Loved' Part.1 released in November last year. The full album is expected to be able to meet the more advanced music world of B.I, as it has been two years since the release of 'WATERFALL' in June 2021.

B.I:

B.I, who started to stand alone in earnest with 'WATERFALL', proved his ability as a solo artist by showing various music and stages over the past two years. Last year, his single 'BTBT' achieved positive results globally, including charting in 51 regions of Spotify's 'Viral 50'. B.I's unique and trendy music style is embodied in "TO DIE FOR" as well, and is expected to once again attract listeners around the world. B.I's 2nd regular album 'TO DIE FOR' will be released on June 1st at 6pm on various online music sites in Korea and overseas.

B.I’s activities:

According to the ‘The Hot Trending Songs Powered by Twitter (Hot Trending Songs)’ chart on April 29, 2023 released by Billboard on the 26th (Korean time), B.I's ‘Tangerine’ entered the 8th place. 'Tangerine' is a track included in B.I's global EP 'LOL: Love or Loved' Part.1 released in November last year. The song was written and composed by B.I himself, and contains the story of a couple who met each other at sunset among the various pages of love. The love between a person without color and a person of five colors was romantically expressed, and immediately after its release, it received a good response from music fans at home and abroad.

ALSO READ: ENHYPEN, SHINee, aespa, MONSTA X’s Joohoney and others: May 2023 K-Pop comebacks schedule

Advertisement