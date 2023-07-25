B.I’s 131 Label confirms ex-Trainee A member LEO as their new artist with first set of profile photos

On July 25th, 131 Label said, "We as of late signed an exclusive agreement with a rookie solo artist LEO.” Alongside this, a set of profile pictures of LEO was released on July 25th at 131 Label's social media handles. LEO's remarkably stylish atmosphere and warm visuals drew attention from worldwide fans.

Former Trainee A's LEO at 131 Label:

LEO is a Korean-Australian brought into the world in 2002 who experienced childhood in Sydney, Australia. He fostered his fantasy about turning into a vocalist by loving different music while training in a group called Trainee A for a while, and he likewise has a background of being a trainee for a long time at HYBE, one of the leading music agencies of South Korea. However much he has worked on how he might interpret the K-POP scene and Korean culture through this, LEO will show decisively at the 131 Label and they expressed that as a solo artist, LEO intends to deliver his first album in the second half of t2023, which contains his character and appeal. Alongside this, they are as of now anticipating major areas of strength for LEO as an artist, which will captivate music fans all over the planet with promotions around the world. Then again, 131 Label is a worldwide music label that is meant to be an 'innovative gathering that places the feelings of youth into music'. Following B.I, REDDY, and LEO, they are building a setup of skilled artists consistently, and are building worldwide competitiveness as an agency that spends significant time with solo artists.

LEO:

After the confirmation, LEO took to his personal Instagram story and thanked his fans. With a picture taken in the elevator, he said, “Where do I start, so thankful and sorry for keeping you all waiting, hoping it was all worth it in the end. Thank you to my 131 family for the warm welcome and making me feel so at home from day one. More info to come in the coming days! Big gratitude for making me feel so loved.” Fans are excited to see him on-screen soon!

