B.I's agency 131 Label alerts fans of fake fansign event; apologises for Love or Loved Part. 2 sale issues

B.I.'s agency, 131 Label, has issued a cautionary notice to fans regarding a counterfeit fansign event and has additionally apologized for challenges encountered in the worldwide sale of B.I.’s upcoming album, Love or Loved Part. 2, in the latest announcement.

On November 8, B.I’s agency 131 label took to social media to caution fans, known as IDs, about a fraudulent fansign event for B.I's upcoming album Love or Loved Pt.2 organized by an unauthorized "third party" without any coordination with the agency.

They also expressed apologies for the inconvenience fans may be facing in relation to the distribution of B.I’s Global EP, Love or Loved Pt. 2. The agency informed the IDs that they are currently in discussions with distributors to arrange an official fansign event and will be making an official announcement soon.

B.I is set to release his latest EP, Love or Loved Pt.2, on November 10

B.I will be releasing the second installment of his Love or Loved album on November 10, which is B.I’s extensive global album project that started with the release of the five-track EP Love or Loved Part. 1 in November of last year. The new album is centered around the word loved, in contrast to the previous one, which focused on stories of continuous love.

B.I officially announced that he would be making a comeback with his long-awaited global EP Love or Loved Part.2 on July 15. In lead-up to his album release, B.I has been releasing music videos of his tracks from Love or Loved Pt.2. In the latest, he has unveiled the lyric teaser poster for All Shook Up featuring Angez Mo, from part 2 of his global EP project.

