B.I's Love Or Loved Pt.2: Take a look at the reflective journey through a year-long lovestory

B.I aka Kim Han Bin, has made a return to the music scene with the much-anticipated album, Love or Loved Part 2. However, B.I's comeback approach this time differed significantly from that of most other artists.

November 10 witnessed the comeback of K-pop soloist B.I with his third EP, Loved, constituting the second part of his international extended play series, Love or Loved.

It was in May 2022, when B.I first introduced his global album project Love or Loved and unveiled a pre-release single in collaboration with Soulja Boy titled BTBT, featuring DeVita, on May 13. Upon its release, the song became a massive hit and made a mark on global music charts for weeks.

Later on November 18, 2022, B.I unveiled the initial segment of his global album project, the EP Love or Loved Part.1. This release included the pre-release single BTBT and a new lead single named Keep Me Up. While promoting the album, B.I shed light on his thoughts behind this project in an interview, and shared that he wanted to bring out the contrast between the emotion one feels while being in love in contrast to those one experiences after falling out of love, hence, Love or Loved.

However, unlike most other musicians, B.I released a single from the album titled, 4 Letters featuring James Reid on September 30 and pre-released the title track Loved on October 27 along with official music videos. Aside from the MVs for these two songs on the album, B.I also released the lyrical posters and track films of three other tracks from the EP namely; Alone featuring TYTAN, S.O.S and All Shook Up with ANGEZ MO.

Get to know B.I

B.I is a multi-talented artist from South Korea who excels as a rapper, singer, songwriter, record producer, and dancer. He made his debut as the leader of the K-pop boy group iKON under YG Entertainment in September 2015. However, on June 12, 2019, he departed from the group following a drug controversy.

In 2021, B.I made his solo debut under his self-established label, 131, with the charity single album Midnight Blue (Love Streaming) and the full-length charity studio album Waterfall. The first segment of his second studio album, Cosmos, was released in November 2021.

In a pre-released interview, B.I revealed that he nearly gave up on music when he was surrounded with the drug controversy, however, the music equipments, gifts and messages sent by his fans, the IDs, re-ignited the artist in him to continue with what he excels at. Now B.I stands as one of the most credited song-writers of the South Korean music industry.

