B1A4’s Gongchan and Nam Kyu Hee’s drama to premiere on THIS date

Upcoming romantic drama ‘Mokkoji Kitchen’ has just revealed its premiere date! The drama starring B1A4’s Gongchan and Nam Kyu Hee will be airing on YouTube KOK(King of Korean-drama) TV on September 6 at 10 AM KST (6:30 AM IST).

In the first poster for the drama ‘Mokkoji Kitchen,’ B1A4’s Gongchan and Nam Kyu Hee can be seen looking contently at each other while smiling ear-to-ear. The poster reads ‘You know the food you eat with me tastes better, right?

The teaser for the drama revealed that B1A4’s Gongchan will be taking up the role of a chef named Moo Young at a small cafe called ‘Mokkoji Kitchen’ who comes across a big foodie Ro In played by Nam Kyu Hee who is always excited for the food he makes.

Moo Young is a character who sincerely likes to cook and is very hardworking and passionate but is an introvert who does not let people become a part of his life easily. Ro In is an optimistic college student who believes that exploring food is the motive of her life. Since she is always on her way to explore new cafes and tasty treats, she knows a lot of chefs and makes friends with them easily, however, it is different when to comes to Moo Young.

Here’s the teaser video for ‘Mokkoji Kitchen’.

The drama is highly anticipated by both domestic and international fans as it is likely to release all its episodes with English subtitles since the drama is a part of a project under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Korean International Cultural Exchange Agency to promote various aspects of the Korean culture including fashion, health, beauty and food worldwide.

