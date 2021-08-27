B1A4’S Gongchan and Rookie actress Nam Kyu Hee set to lead the upcoming romance web drama

On August 27th, his agency WM Entertainment announced, "Gongchan has been cast in the web drama 'Mokkoji Kitchen', which is scheduled to air on September 6th." Nam Kyu Hee has also been cast as lead. A drama in which Chef Moo-young, who runs a fusion Korean restaurant, and Ro In, a college student who accidentally gets entangled and share food to fill their hearts.

B1A4's Gongchan transforms into Muyoung, the chef of 'Mokoji Kitchen', a fusion Korean restaurant in the play. He is a serious, diligent and responsible person in front of cooking and food, but he is a 'vegetarian man' who doesn't even know how to do it in everyday life. Previously, Gongchan has solidified his position as an actor by appearing in a number of works such as MBC Every1's 'Dating is annoying, but I hate being lonely', as well as the movies 'Mr. Boss' and 'Delicious Romance'.

Roin, played by Nam Kyu-hee, has a nickname of 'restaurant navigator' and is a stigmatized person in life who finds good food and eats delicious food. Nam Kyu-hee is expected to lead a romance full of excitement by completely disassembling the character of Roin with a comical visual and lovely charm.

Nam Kyu Hee, who took on the role of Bang Ye-seul in Kakao TV's original drama 'Love Revolution' last year, took on the role of Noh Hyo-jeong in the MBC special drama 'Check the Event', vividly showing the intense love of a 20-year-old despite fighting and reconciliation. . In addition, they are continuing their hard work by announcing the casting confirmation of various works such as the cine drama 'Pumpkin Time' and the movie 'Time to Remember'.

'Mokkoji Kitchen' was produced as part of the '2021 Hallyu Living Culture Hanmadang Mokoji Korea' project hosted by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism (Minister Hwang Hee) and Korea International Cultural Exchange Agency (Director Gil-Hwa Jeong). Is expected. It will be broadcast for the first time on September 6th at 10 am on TV YouTube and Mokoji Korea's YouTube channel.

