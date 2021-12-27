B1A4’s Jinyoung to join Song Kang as a lead in ‘Sweet Home 2’? Agency responds

The cast lineup for ‘Sweet Home 2’ is up for grabs and the actors seem to be all vying for a spot at the second edition of the famed show. According to the reports on December 27, actor Jinyoung who was last seen as a lead in the police academy drama, ‘Police University’ opposite Krystal has been approached for a role in ‘Sweet Home’.

Soon, Jinyoung’s agency BB Entertainment responded to the rumors. The label said that the actor has been receiving a lot of offers for his upcoming appearances. While it is true that he met the director of the series through a personal acquaintance, nothing has been confirmed regarding his appearance as a lead on the show.

Earlier, it was revealed that actor Song Kang has been offered to reprise his role in the apocalyptic drama also starring Lee Jin Wook and Lee Si Young. The first season ended with a lot of questions on the viewers’ part and so there is a chance for a lot of character and plot development in the second edition.

Netflix has been tight lipped so far on its casting choices and fans have been more than eager to learn anything even slightly related to the next installment in the ‘Sweet Home’ series. Filming is said to begin early next year with the broadcast expected to take place in the following months.

