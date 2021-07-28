B1A4’s Sandeul to do an OST for the webtoon ‘The Moon That Rises In The Day’

On July 27, ‘Toon Studio’, incharge of the OST of the Naver webtoon ‘The Moon That Rises In The Day’ revealed that B1A4’s lead vocalist Sandeul will be singing the second OST of the webtoon. The first one being sung by artist Gummy. The song will be released on August 3 at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST) on various streaming platforms. The track is expected to express the emotions of Dora, a main character in the webtoon.

The song names ‘The One And Only’ will be a remake of the original track used in ‘The Moon Embracing The Sun’, a MBC K-drama released in 2012, starring many renowned actors like Kim Soo Hyun, Han Ga In, Jung Il Woo and Song Jae Rim to name a few. The historic drama had an intense storyline revolving around the throne of the kingdom, conspiracies and deciphering the truth.