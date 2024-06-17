B1A4’s Jinyoung exudes ‘schoolboy’ charm in new stills for TWICE’s Dahyun starrer film You Are the Apple of My Eye; PICS

The upcoming rom-com film You Are the Apple of My Eye starring TWICE’s Dahyun and B1A4’s Jinyoung has released a new set of stills featuring the actor. His handsome looks in school uniform are raising anticipation for a refreshing on-screen performance. At the same time, fans are looking forward to his acting synergy with debutant actress Dahyun.

On June 17, Jinyoung’s agency Management Run took to their Instagram and shared a new set of You Are the Apple of My Eye stills featuring the actor. In the still images, the handsome actor exhibits his ‘teenage charm’ in a white school uniform.

See Jinyoung’s new stills for You Are the Apple of My Eye here:

Jinyoung and TWICE' Dahyun's first looks in You Are the Apple of My Eye

Meanwhile, last week, the first look for You Are the Apple of My Eye was revealed by Studio Take, a renowned Korean production company. The still images delivered insights into Jinyoung and Dahyun’s on-screen chemistry as well as their looks in the rom-com.

Here’s the first look of You Are the Apple of My Eye:

More about new rom-com You Are the Apple of My Eye

You Are the Apple of My Eye is the Korean remake of the hit 2011 Taiwanese film of the same name. The story depicts a budding romance between a school troublemaker and a model female student who is assigned to keep him in check.

As the duo comes closer, they give birth to a new high school love story that is expected to win viewers’ hearts. TWICE’s Dahyun is set to play the role of the ace high schooler, while Jinyoung takes on the role of the troublemaker.

Aside from their on-screen chemistry, all eyes are on how this youth rom-com will unfold its narrative.

Meanwhile, You Are the Apple of My Eye is the feature debut of director Cho Young Myoung, celebrated for acclaimed short films like 202 201, Magwon, and more.

Who is Jinyoung?

Jung Jinyoung, mononymously known as Jinyoung is a former B1A4 member, who has starred in an array of popular Korean series like Sweet Home 2, Love in the Moonlight, My First First Love, Police University, and more.

More about TWICE's Dahyun

On the other hand, Dahyun is the first TWICE member who is stepping into the world of films and dramas. She is already set to make her acting debut with a sport-themed film titled Sprint.

