B1A4's Jinyoung in talks to join Jung Ji So in K-drama remake of Miss Granny

B1A4’s Jinyoung who was previously seen in Police University is in talks to join actress Jung Ji So of The Glory fame in the remake of 2014 film Miss Granny as a K-drama. The idol turned actor’s agency also commented on the same.

It has been reported on September 15 that Jung Jinyoung may be taking on the lead role in the upcoming K-drama adaptation of the popular film Miss Granny. Industry insiders revealed this exciting news, and Jung Jinyoung's agency, BB Entertainment, confirmed that he is positively considering the offer to star in the project.

Notably, Jung Jinyoung had previously appeared in the 2014 film adaptation of "Miss Granny," where he portrayed the character Ban Ji Ha, a university senior and the grandson of Oh Mal Soon/Oh Doo Ri.

Miss Granny has been remade in various countries, with different titles such as 20 Once Again in China, Sweet 20 in Vietnam, Sing My Life in Japan, Suddenly Twenty in Thailand, Sweet 20 in Indonesia, and Miss Granny in the Philippines. The story revolves around a 74-year-old woman who magically finds herself in her 20-year-old body after having her photo taken at a mysterious studio. Jung Ji So has already been confirmed to play the female lead role of Oh Doo Ri in the K-drama adaptation.

More about Jung Jinyoung and Jung Ji So

Jinyoung, a multi-talented South Korean artist, is known for his roles as a singer, songwriter, record producer, and actor. He served as the former leader of the boy group B1A4 and is currently under the management of BB Entertainment. Jinyoung has not only made a name for himself in the music industry but has also garnered recognition through his acting career. He has been featured in K-dramas like Police University, My First First Love, Love in the Moonlight, and more. Additionally, he is confirmed to star in Season 2 of Sweet Home, set for release in 2023.

On the other hand, Jung Ji-so is a South Korean actress who began her career as a child actress in the 2012 television drama May Queen. She gained international fame for her role as Park Da-hye in the award-winning film Parasite, which received the Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival and the Academy Award for Best Picture. Her performance in the film earned her the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture. Jung Ji So also recently appeared in Curtain Call as Seo Yoon Hee, a K-drama that tells the touching story of an elderly North Korean hotelier and a theater actor who pretends to be her grandson to fulfill her final wish.

