B1A4's Jinyoung shares awkward bromance with Cha Tae Hyun in new poster for upcoming drama, Police University

Come August, and we will be greeted by many exciting dramas that will fill our hearts with joy for the next three months! One such drama is KBS' upcoming drama 'Police University'. Scheduled to air its first episode on August 9, the drama will be on a Monday-Tuesday run on KBS2. The drama stars Jinyoung and Krystal in lead roles alongside Cha Tae Hyun. On July 21, KBS unveiled a cute poster for the drama wherein Jinyoung and Cha Tae Hyun can be seen sharing some awkward bromance!

'Police University' follows the story of three characters: Cha Tae Hyun as Yoo Dongman, a professor and investigator with 20 years of experience in solving criminal cases. Jinyoung will play Kang Sun Ho, a famous computer hacker who has joined the university and finally, Krystal will play the role of Oh Kang Hee, who is a top student in the class and has her own set of righteous principles. The three characters team up for a chaotic investigation on the campus.

The new poster has an adorable feel to it with a pink background and cute expressions by Cha Tae Hyun and Jin Young! Veteran detective Yoo Dong Man and genius hacker Kang Sun Ho will clash fiercely with one another but still share an affectionate working relationship, showcasing an awkward bromance that crosses the barrier between generations.

You can check out the poster below:

According to screenwriter Min Jung, the drama aims to portray a strong synergy between young adults who dream of becoming police officers and teachers who must guide them on the right path and ensure that they stay focused on their path. The 'mystery-suspense angle also promises to keep the viewers hooked till the very end. 'Police University’s first episode will premiere on 9 August at 9:30 pm KST (6 pm IST) on KBS.

