Baahubali prequel web series comes to a grinding halt, new creative producers appointed.

Back in 2018, Netflix India had announced Baahubali's live-action prequel series titled 'Baahubali: Before the Beginning'. However, according to a latest report in ETimes, the exciting mythological web series has come to a grinding halt. SS Rajamouli's Baahubali had taken the box office by storm and broken several records. The director was set to direct this prequel series but opted out later.

The web series has since run into multiple delays and changes that has seen several creative personalities sign up and then opt out. Now, as per the latest development, Baahubali-Before The Beginning has been paused for now by streaming giant Netflix. Meanwhile, Bombay Fables have come onboard as the new creative producer.

A source informed ETimes, "The project which has now been paused has Bombay Fables taking over as creative producers." Several directors have been touted to direct the Baahubali prequel web series.

After SS Rajamouli opted out, Siddharth Tewary's Swastik Productions reportedly came onboard. The series was slated to be directed by Kunal Deshmukh who has now opted out of the project, as per the report. Apart from him, Kesari director Anurag Singh was also being considered to headline the project. However, it did not fall into place.

While these have been several changes on the director and producer front, even the acting department saw multiple changes. In 2021, Pinkvilla had revealed that Mrunal Thakur opted out of the Baahubali prequel series due to lack of clarity from the team.

Actress Wamiqa Gabbi was also signed on to play Sivagami but there is no confirmation if she is still a part of the cast. The series was also set to be South superstar Nayanthara's digital debut. As per the latest report, Nayanthara continues to be a part of the series.

