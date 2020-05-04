Baarish 2: Asha Negi is elated with the response to the trailer: Says 'I'm sure season 2 will be better'

Asha Negi recently opened up to the reaction and response that she got from fans for her upcoming web series Baarish 2 alongside Sharman Joshi. Here's what she had to say.

Asha Negi and Sharman Joshi starrer Baarish 2 is the most-awaited web shows now. The first season was a massive hit, where the duo enthralled everyone with their amazing chemistry as Gauravi Karmakar and Anuj Mehta. Ever since the second season of their romantic drama has been announced, fans cannot contain their excitement. With merely two days left for the show's final release, viewers are eagerly waiting to see what new turn does their love story takes this time.

Just a few days ago, the trailer of Baarish 2 was dropped online, and it received a massive response. From sharing some intimate moments to their relationship turning sour at the end, the trailer showed nuances of Guaravi and Anuj's life. Regardless to say, Baarish season 2 trailer was intriguing and filled with it many twists. It brought about one question in everyone's mind, 'What went so wrong between the two that they approached the court for separation.' Well, the answers to our many questions will be answered in a few days as the show releases. However, in a recent conversation, Asha Negi shared her views on the response that the trailer has received from all over.

Expressing her excitement for Baarish 2, Asha said, 'We (Sharman and the team) are very excited for season 2. We feel that season 2 is definitely going to be a better product than season one. Though it received a lot of appreciation and love from the audience we had to build the character and also season one was raw. This season will be more interesting in terms of stories, connections, and more. I'm sure viewers will shower their love on us this time also. I’m very nervous and excited at the same time.'

The second season also stars Vikram Chauhan, Priya Banerjee, Manit Joura, Anuj Singh Duhan, Sahil Shroff, Shubhangi Latkar, Muni Jha, Sheetal Tiwari, Poulomi Das, and Abhishek Verma. You can catch the show on OTT platforms, ZEE5 and ALT Balaji. Are you excited for Baarish 2? Let us know in the comment section below.

