Baarish 2: Asha Negi, Sharman Joshi's show's teaser drops today; Twitterati excited to see their love story

Asha Negi and Sharman Joshi’s show- Baarish 2, teaser will be dropped online today and fans are super excited to watch the show. Read on!
9340 reads Mumbai Updated: April 25, 2020 10:27 am
It was in  2019 that Asha Negi and Sharman Joshi came together for the web show- Baarish, and after the massive response to the web show, the makers are coming up with season 2 of the show. That’s right! Asha Negi and Sharman Joshi spread love with their magical love story in Baarish, and a few days back, Ekta Kapoor took to social media to announce that they are coming up with season 2 of Baarish as she revealed the teaser release date of Baarish 2. Yes, Baarish 2 teaser is going to release today i.e. 25th April 2020 and in the post, Ekta dropped a hint that this time the couple will have to face a lot of hurdles to make things work as she wrote, “This time it will b different ! The season will change! To enjoy the rain u have to brave the storm...but can they ??? credit: @altbalaji... Bin mausam phirse shuru hogi #Baarish Anuj aur Gauravi are back to complete their love story with Baarish Season 2! Watch the teaser on 25th April, on #ALTBalaji.”

It was exactly a year back on April 25, 2019 that season 1 of Baarish was dropped online, and since today, the makers will release the teaser of Baarish 2, fans of Asha Negi and Sharman Joshi are super thrilled and can’t wait to watch the teaser. Also, since all of us are in indoors due to the Coronavirus pandemic, fans are doubly excited to watch the show. For all those who don’t know, it was with Baarish that Asha Negi forayed into the digital world and talking about Baarish, the show stars Sharman Joshi, and Baarish is a romantic tale that sees the couple fight all odds – family’s opposition and status difference to find solace in each other.

We all know that Asha Negi made her debut on the small screen with Sapnon Se Bhare Naina and later, she became a household name with Pavitra Rishta starring Rithvik Dhanjani. Besides Asha Negi’s season 2 of Baarish coming up, the actress has been in the news recently for her alleged break up with longtime boyfriend Rithvik Dhanjani. While there has been no official confirmation on the same, amidst all the break up rumours, Rithvik Dhanjani took to social media to share a glimpse of Asha's web show, Baarish and tagging the two leads of the web show, Rithvik wrote, “Get ready to be drenched in love.” Later, Asha also reposted Rithvik's good luck post by adding emojis. Also, ever since their break up rumours, Asha Negi and Rithvik have been sharing a lot of cryptic posts on their Instagram feed, prompting fans to think whether they are together or not.

Check out Twitter reactions to Asha Negi's show Baarish 2:

