Baarish 2 Teaser: Asha Negi and Sharman Joshi as Gauravi and Anuj are back to brave the storm with their love

Ekta Kapoor had announced the release of season 2 of Baarish. Now, the teaser of the web show is out and Asha Negi, Sharman Joshi are back as Gauravi and Anuj. Check it out.

After a long wait, Ekta Kapoor had announced the season 2 of the popular web show, Baarish featuring Sharman Joshi and Asha Negi as Anuj and Gauravi. Finally, amid the COVID 19 crisis, a piece of good news has come in the form of a teaser of Baarish 2 and it is bound to make you fall in love again with the simple yet endearing duo, Anuj and Gauravi. A few moments ago, Baarish 2 teaser was released and it will take the story of Gauravi and Anuj through another storm. But, we can sure hope they brave it this time with their love.

The teaser though has been kept short and brief, it showcases the love story of Gauravi and Anuj heading towards another storm. However, we also get to see Jeetendra Kapoor in an appearance in the teaser and that surely is a surprise for fans. When Ekta had released the announcement of season 2, she had promised that Asha and Sharman aka Gauravi and Anuj’s story of love will head for a storm and will showcase a different side of their bond this time. And that is exactly what we get to see in the trailer. Surely, the makers have made it with the intent that one would binge Asha and Sharman’s show in one go.

Also Read|Baarish 2: Asha Negi, Sharman Joshi's show's teaser drops today; Twitterati excited to see their love story

The first season released on ALTBalaji back in April 2019 and it got a lot of love from the fans. The sweet and not so dramatic tale of love and relationships that featured Asha and Sharman made a special place in people’s hearts. Once again, that is bound to happen with Baarish 2 and we can’t wait to know when it hits ALTBalaji. The makers also announced that the full trailer will be out on April 29, 2020. So, without further adieu, go ahead and watch Gauravi and Anuj’s story move forward with Baarish 2’s teaser. Tell us your review in the comments section!

Check out Baarish 2 teaser:

Baarish toh bas ek bahana tha, phirse Anuj aur Gauravi ko paas jo aana tha! Kya iss baar bhi baarish likhegi #AnuVi ki destiny?

Watch the trailer for #Baarish Season 2 on 29th April, on #ALTBalaji@ektarkapoor #JeetendraKapoor @TheSharmanJoshi @AshaNegi7 @TheRealPriya pic.twitter.com/1PLtWjshkJ — ALTBalaji (@altbalaji) April 25, 2020

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×