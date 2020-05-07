  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Baarish 2 Twitter Reaction: Asha Negi and Sharman Joshi's romantic drama receives MIXED response from viewers

Baarish 2 Twitter Review: With Asha Negi and Sharman Joshi returning as Gauravi and Anuj, here's what viewers have to say about Baarish season 2. Want to know if it's a Yay or a Nay from the audience for Ekta Kapoor's romantic drama, read on.
12236 reads Mumbai
Baarish 2 Twitter Reaction: Asha Negi and Sharman Joshi's romantic drama receives MIXED response from viewersBaarish 2 Twitter Reaction: Asha Negi and Sharman Joshi's romantic drama receives MIXED response from viewers
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The wait is finally over! Asha Negi and Sharman Joshi are back to spread love and warmth with their much love show Baarish 2. Yes, the much-awaited romantic series has been released, making it the talk-of-the-town again. While in the first season, we saw love blossoming between Gauravi and Anuj, the second season takes you through the ups and downs in a relationship. Though it has romance like the first season, Baarish 2 also shows you the tumultuous parts of a relationship. 

While we saw Baarish from Gauaravi's viewpoint, this time Anuj's perspective comes in the picture. The duo is seen putting their best efforts to get back to a normal and peaceful life. But in the process of doing so, they don't realise that they are risking their relationship. Though there's love between them, they start drifting apart. Just like any other relationship, their's also goes through some misunderstandings. But, things worsen to such an extent that Anuj finally demands a divorce for Gauravi. 

Well, whether they separated officially or not, is what the story is all about. Will hey revive their love for each other, or will they let the boat for their relationship sink? While we have the leads back in action, Jeetendra makes an impressive OTT debut. With a good ensemble cast, good acting by actors, engaging story, and music; Ekta has tried to weave Anuj and Gauravi's story to make it relatable to the audience. 

However, it looks like Baarish 2, did not hit the right chord for some viewers, while for others it was what they just expected. As soon as the show dropped, many binge-watched it, and we have complied some first reactions from fans after watching Baarish. The romantic drama has received a mixed response. Some enjoyed how the plot unfolded, others were left disappointed. While some liked Sharman's acting chops, others were miffed with the background score. A few also found no connection between season 1 and 2, and some thought the story was rather left incomplete. 

Take a look at Baarish 2 reactions by fans: 

Well, each one has its own taste and liking, so everyone's views will be different. If you want to know how exactly has Anuj and Gauravi's story been protrayed in Baarish 2, then you musst go and watch it yourself. Remember, you may like what some others' won't and vice versa. So, if you haven't watched Baarish season 2 yet, go catch it on Zee 5 or ALTBalaji now. Let us know your take on Baarish 2 in the comment section below. 

ALSO READ: Baarish 2 Review: Ekta Kapoor fills the void of daily soaps with Sharman Joshi & Asha Negi's relatable drama

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :Twitter

This Day That Year
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement