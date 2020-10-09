BabaKaDhaba trends as video of old couple struggling to earn living goes viral; Sonam, Disha spread the word

Sonam Kapoor, Disha Patani, Swara Bhasker, Suniel Shetty, and others support #BabaKaDhaba on social media after a video of an elderly couple

Yesterday, a video featuring an old couple selling home-cooked meals from a tiny kiosk in New Delhi went viral on social media. While the first video that featured on social media was posted by a food blogger who wrote that it completely broke her heart to see that the couple was finding it difficult to make ends meet amid the lockdown. In the video, while the couple is expressing their woes, the blogger requested everyone to visit the dhaba as she wrote, “This video completely broke my heart. Dilli waalon please please go eat at बाबा का ढाबा in Malviya Nagar if you get a chance #SupportLocal…”

Within 24 hours, ‘Baba Ka Dhaba’ was among the top trends on Twitter and many people took to Instagram and Twitter to offer help to the couple. Also, others announced plans for lunch at Baba Ka Dhaba. Soon after, videos of people queuing up outside the dhaba went viral on social meida and Bollywood stars to the likes of Disha Patani, Sonam Kapoor, Raveena Tandon and others tweeted asking people to visit the dhaba. In another video, the wife said, “During the lockdown months we could not sell anything. We struggled to survive but today we are flooded with customers. We want to give our blessings to all those who helped us.”

While Swara Bhasker wrote, “दिल्ली! चलो ‘बाबा का ढाबा’ पर मटर पनीर खाते हैं! मालवीय नगर में! #SupportSmallBusinesses #VocalForLocal #ShowHeart,” Raveena Tandon wrote, “#बाबाकाढाबा #dilliwalon #dil #dikhao. Whoever eats here, sends me pic, I shall put up a sweet message with your pics ! #supportlocalbusiness #localvendors….”

This video completely broke my heart. Dilli waalon please please go eat at बाबा का ढाबा in Malviya Nagar if you get a chance #SupportLocal pic.twitter.com/5B6yEh3k2H — Vasundhara Tankha Sharma (@VasundharaTankh) October 7, 2020

