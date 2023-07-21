Baby box office collections: Anand Devarakonda starrer has an Excellent first week with Extraordinary trend

Telugu film Baby had a sensational first week at the Indian box office, as it grossed Rs. 42 crores in its first seven days. What makes it special is the trending which film has shown. It made good gains on weekend and then weekdays were rock-steady. The film started off with Rs. 5 crores on opening day while the seventh day on Thursday held over 80 per cent of that. This kind of trend in Telugu states is unprecedented as the market is quite a bit frontloaded, even for smaller films, relative to what we saw in other markets.

The box office collections of Baby at the Indian box office are as follows:

Friday: Rs. 5.25 crores

Saturday: Rs. 6.25 crores

Sunday: Rs. 7.50 crores

Monday: Rs. 7.50 crores

Tuesday: Rs. 6.25 crores

Wednesday: 5 crores

Thursday: Rs. 4.25 crores

Total: Rs. 42 crores

The film is a lottery for its investors, considering the low costs involved. The rights for the Telugu states were sold for a mere Rs. 6 crores, and the film has already garnered a share of Rs. 20 crores in the first week. The final share in Telugu states will be over Rs. 30 crores, possibly even Rs. 40 crores depending on how it holds for the coming weeks. The sort of profits this film will yield are more than some of the biggest blockbusters in recent times. The surplus for the film will be close to Waltair Veeraya from earlier this year, which earned Rs. 100 crores share in Telugu states.

The territorial breakdown for box office collections of Baby is as follows:

Nizam: Rs. 18.25 crores (Rs. 8.50 crores share)

Andhra: Rs. 16.75 crores (Rs. 9 crores share)

Ceeded: Rs. 4.50 crores (Rs. 3 crores share)

AP/TS: Rs. 39.50 crores (Rs. 20.50 crores share)

Rest of India: Rs. 2.50 crores (Rs. 1 crore share)

India: Rs. 42 crores (Rs. 21.50 crores share)

About Baby Movie

Baby is a 2023 Telugu language coming-of-age romantic drama film written and directed by Sai Rajesh Neelam, who previously wrote and directed Hrudaya Kaleyam (2014) and Kobbari Matta (2019). It was produced by Sreenivasa Kumar Naidu (SKN), under Mass Movie Makers. It stars Anand Devarakonda, Vaishnavi Chaitanya, and Viraj Ashwin in the lead roles.

Where to watch Baby?

You can watch Baby in a cinema near you.

