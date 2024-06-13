'Baby I'm a Rockstar': BLACKPINK's Lisa teases fans with upcoming solo music in new TikTok video; Watch

BLACKPINK's Lisa has sparked excitement among fans with a teaser of her upcoming solo comeback song. In a TikTok video released on June 13, Lisa captivated viewers with her stylish presence and a sneak peek of the lyrics, “Baby, I'm a Rockstar”.

BLACKPINK’s Lisa teases new music

On June 13, BLACKPINK’s Lisa treated her fans with a tantalizing sneak peek into her upcoming solo comeback. The K-pop star unveiled a captivating video on her TikTok, showcasing her in a stylish white shirt and mini skirt against the backdrop of a serene resort by the sea. Set to a pulsating beat, the teaser features Lisa effortlessly mouthing the lyrics, “Baby, I’m a rockstar," sending waves of excitement through the BLINK fandom.

Almost instantly, fans expressed their adoration for the snippet, showering it with praise and anticipation. Comments flooded in, with many proclaiming how "good" the song sounded and predicting it would be nothing short of "fire." The catchy main tune of the teaser immediately hooked listeners, prompting them to hit replay repeatedly, eager to savor every second of Lisa’s upcoming release.

More details about Lisa’s latest activities

Earlier this month, BLACKPINK's Lisa sparked a frenzy among fans with a tantalizing sneak peek of her upcoming solo music. Titled "LISA 'Coming Soon'," the announcement on June 6th hinted at an imminent solo project, setting social media abuzz with excitement among her dedicated followers. Lisa also made headlines with her debut on TikTok, launching her solo account with a stylish flourish.

Beyond music, Lisa has ventured into acting, gearing up for her debut in the HBO television series The White Lotus, slated for release in 2025. Her recent social outings with notable musicians like Destiny Rogers, DJ Snake, and Rosalía have kept her in the spotlight, showcasing her dynamic presence and hinting at exciting collaborations on the horizon.

Fans eagerly anticipate further details about Lisa's upcoming music release, following her groundbreaking solo debut with the single album LALISA in September 2021. The album not only shattered records in South Korea but also propelled Lisa to international acclaim, solidifying her position as a trailblazer in the K-pop industry. As anticipation builds for Lisa's next solo chapter, fans eagerly await the unveiling of her latest musical masterpiece, poised to once again make waves in the global entertainment landscape.

