The Baby Sitter's Club Trailer: Five best friends take the gritty entrepreneurial path to achieve their dreams

Netflix released the trailer of its upcoming series called, The Baby Sitter's Club. The trailer sees how a group of five best friends chalk out a plan to start a so-called agency to provide for professional baby sitters. But, the twist comes in that these girls, still have a lot of growing up to do. Kristy Thomas, Claudia Kishi, Stacey McGill, Dawn Schafer and Mary-Anne Spier are the lead characters that form the Baby Sitter's Club. The Netflix original series will see Kristy Thomas as the President and founder of the baby sitter's club who wants to make this a successful venture.

The narrator of the trailer reveals how she founded the club to take care of kids, but eventually realises that all the girls from the club were actually best friends. The girls from the seventh grade including a new girl in the school, take on a new challenge in their lives. The girls take up the jobs of baby sitting and end up reinventing themselves. One of the girls from the club are good at art and gets more confident about her skills, another girl is trying to impress a guy, by trying to get his attention.

All the girls are trying to help each other, and bring out the best from one and another. The series is a refreshing take on the known tale of girls taking up baby-sitting jobs to make ends meet, or earn extra cash on the side. The series will be out on July 3. The Baby Sitter's Club is a story of love, friendship and empowerment.

