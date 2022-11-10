Baby V.O.X, Shinhwa S.E.S and more: 5 iconic 1st Gen K-Pop groups that paved the way

S.E.S. was a South Korean girl group formed in 1997 by SM Entertainment, featuring three members: Bada, Eugene, and Shoo. Their debut album I'm Your Girl sold 650,000 copies, becoming the third best-selling album by a female group in South Korea. Their follow-up albums, Sea & Eugene & Shoo in 1998, Love in 1999 and A Letter from Greenland in 2000 also became best-sellers. Early in their career, they were dubbed as the female counterparts of H.O.T., who were also their labelmates. S.E.S. were challenged by groups like Fin.K.L, Jewelry and Baby V.O.X, which debuted around the same time and were also largely successful. Although their sound didn't change much from that of their debut, the music video for the single ‘Dreams Come True’, a cover of Finnish group Nylon Beat's ‘Rakastuin mä looseriin’ (‘Like a Fool’) from 1996, drew attention from their space-themed looks, with funky hair and shiny outfits.

2. Seo Taiji and Boys

Seo Taiji and Boys was a South Korean music group active from 1992 to 1996. The three members of the boy band, Seo Taiji, Yang Hyun Suk and Lee Juno, experimented with many different genres of popular Western music. Seo Taiji and Boys was highly successful and is credited with changing the South Korean music industry by pioneering the use of rap in Korean popular music and utilizing social critique, despite pressure from ethics and censorship committees. The band won the Grand Prize at the Seoul Music Awards in both 1992 and 1993. In April 1996, Billboard reported that the band's first three albums had each sold over 1.6 million copies, with the fourth nearing two million, making all four some of the best-selling albums in South Korea. By incorporating these musical elements with Korea's ballad music, Seo Taiji and Boys provided the basis for the hybridization of Korea's music with that of the West, resulting in the foundation of modern K-pop. This hybridization of music and foregrounding of dance movements was one of the fundamental reasons for the popularity of Korean popular music, especially among teenage and early 20s listeners, as it also promoted Korean popular music's ability to penetrate foreign markets in what has become known as the Korean Wave. Doobo Shim, a researcher of Asian culture, credits Seo Taiji and Boys with creating the ‘distinctively Korean pop style’ which became commonplace.

3. Baby V.O.X

Baby V.O.X was a South Korean K-pop group formed in 1997, whose final and best-known line-up consisted of Kim E-Z, Lee Hee Jin, Kan Mi Youn, Shim Eun Jin and Yoon Eun Hye. They are considered one of the most prominent ‘first generation’ K-pop girl groups of the late 1990s and early 2000s along with S.E.S and Fin.K.L, and they are recognized as being one of the groups at the forefront of the Korean Wave, having broken into the Chinese market. The group adopted a more modest and cutesy style, used by popular groups such as S.E.S. and Fin.K.L. From the album Baby V.O.X II, the single, ‘Ya Ya Ya’ became a success, reaching number seven on the Korean pop charts.

4. Shinhwa

Shinhwa is a South Korean six-member boy band based in Seoul, composed of Eric Mun, Lee Min Woo, Kim Dong Wan, Shin Hye Sung, Jun Jin, and Andy Lee. Launched by SM Entertainment on March 24, 1998, the group signed with Good Entertainment in 2004 before creating their Shinhwa Company to manage their career as a band. The band struggled initially with their first album before finding commercial success with their sophomore album T.O.P. (April 1999). When their contract with SM Entertainment expired in July 2003, all six members signed with Good Entertainment and assumed creative control with the release of Brand New (August 2004). The group is the longest-running boy band in the history of K-pop and their work and longevity have served as influences to future generations of K-pop idol groups, leading many to describe the band itself as ‘legendary’.

5. Fin.K.L.

Fin.K.L is a South Korean girl group formed by DSP Media in 1998 consisting of members Lee Hyori, Ock Joo Hyun, Lee Jin, and Sung Yuri. Fin.K.L was one of the most popular K-pop groups of the late 1990s and early 2000s, alongside rival girl group S.E.S. The group cemented their popularity in South Korea with the release of the songs ‘To My Boyfriend’ in 1998, ‘Forever Love’ in 1999, and ‘Now’ in 2000. The group released four full-length albums: Blue Rain (1998), White (1999), Now (2000), and Eternity (2002). They won several major awards including New Artist of the Year at the 1998 Golden Disc Awards, the Grand Prize at the 1999 Seoul Music Awards, and Best Female Group at the 2000 Mnet Music Video Festival.

