BABYBONSTER reaches new milestone; becomes fastest K-Pop group to surpass 50 million views with debut MV
BABYMONSTER set a new record for themselves as they became the fastest K-pop group to surpass 50 million views with debut music video Batter Up. Here are the details.
BABYMONSTER becomes the fastest K-pop group with million views with debut MV
BABYMONSTER made their debut on November 27
BABYMONSTER made their debut on November 27 and since have set multiple new records for themselves. The groups which includes members Ruka, Chiquita, Haram, Pharita, Rora, and Asa, reached a new milestone as the music video for Batter Up garnered millions of view within a short time span. Here is a look at their latest achievement.
BABYMONSTER's Batter Up becomes fastest debut K-pop music video with 50 million views
On December 1, YG Entertainment announced that BABYMONSTER's debut music video Batter Up surpassed 50 million views on YouTube. the video released on November 27 took mere four days to achieve this feat. The previous record was held by aespa when they released their track Black Mamba in 2020. With their latest release, BABYMONSTER has been charting high and is being heavily streamed on music platforms.
The track also topped the iTunes chart in 21 countries. Moreover, the group has been receiving a lot of love from international fans despite the lukewarm reaction in South Korea. There has been a lot of hype surrounding the group as this is YG Entertainment's first girl group in many years. In 2016 BLACKPINK had made their debut with BOOMBAYAH. But the agency is also facing some backlash as many fans voiced their disappointments over the repetitive sound and music video and lack of promotional activities.
More about BABYMONSTER
BABYMONSTER came into being through the survival show Last Evaluation. On November 15, it was announced that former pre debut member Ahyeon had departed from BABYMONSTER's debut lineup. Many fans grew concerned as the group's debut date was just a few days away when this news broke out.
The group was earlier scheduled to make their debut in September but the date was pushed to November end. YG Entertainment had made an official statement stating that they were thorough in choosing the debut track so that it yields the best results. They added that there was a delay in the preparations and asked for the fans' understanding.
