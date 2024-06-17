BABYMONSTER, the rookie K-pop group has released new teaser for its upcoming comeback with a brand new single. The girl group has previously released their much-anticipated self-titled EP, BABYMONS7ER, and gained immense attention from the K-pop community. They have yet again caught everyone’s attention and everyone is ecstatic for their release.

BABYMONSTER announces comeback with new single titled RSVP

On July 17, 2024, YG Entertainment released teasers for BABYMONSTER’s upcoming single titled RSVP. In the picture, the name of the group is written in bold, and below that, the title of the song is mentioned.

Furthermore, the names of the members are also written in the picture, confirming that all will be participating in the comeback. The date of the release of the single has also been mentioned which is July 1, 2024, at 12 AM KST. Moreover, the song will be included in the group’s full album which will be released by the end of the year.

The group released their first extended play, BABYMONS7ER, on April 1, 2024, along with the music video for the title track SHEESH. However, they made their official debut with the single BATTER UP which was also included in the album.

The fans were instantly drawn to the group, and the song gained immense recognition. The song has already surpassed 100 million streams Spotify and the group has gone on to achieve 10 million monthly listeners on the music streaming platform. Moreover, it has crossed over 200 million views on YouTube since the time of the song’s premiere.

The B-side tracks of the album include MONSTERS, LIKE THAT, Stuck in the Middle, and DREAM. The popstar and singer-songwriter, Charlie Puth produced the track LIKE THAT for the album. However, Stuck in the Middle was dropped as a pre-release track for the album.

Watch SHEESH music video

More about BABYMONSTER

BABYMONSTER is a newly formed group in 2023, managed by YG Entertainment. It is comprised of 7 members in total: Ruka, Pharita, Asa, Ahyeon, Rami, Rora, and Chiquita. The group has managed to bag many endorsements right from their debut and continues to grow in the K-pop scene. Are you excited about their upcoming new single and full studio album?



