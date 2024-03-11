BABYMONSTER is all set to release their much-anticipated first mini album. However, the highlight of the teaser is that group member Ahyeon will be joining the team for the comeback. With fierce looks and personalities, the girl group is gearing up for their big release sometime next month.

Ahyeon joins BABYMONSTER's comeback

On March 11, 2024, at midnight KST, a short visual teaser for BABYMONSTER was released, where all the members showed off their captivating visuals. The first half of the teaser showcased the six members of the group who have been involved with the group activities since day one. One of the members, Ahyeon, has not been able to join the activities because of certain health issues.

Nevertheless, it was previously announced that Ahyeon would be present in the upcoming mini-album. And the news has since been verified via the teaser. The member appears at the end of the short snippet, confirming that she is involved in the new project. Fans of the group are ecstatic with the news, and anticipation has further increased.

BABYMONS7ER album release date and more details

The mini-album will premiere on April 1, 2024, at 12 am KST. Managed by YG Entertainment, BABYMONSTER is a newly formed girl group. It is comprised of 7 members in total: Ruka, Pharita, Asa, Ahyeon, Rami, Rora, and Chiquita. However, Ahyeon has not been able to participate in any group activities due to her poor health condition but is all set to return with the group’s first mini-album.

In 2023, the group officially debuted with the digital single BATTER UP, accompanied by an exhilarating music video. Instantly captivating fans, the song gained immense recognition, gaining over 4.5 million monthly listeners on Spotify and exceeding 70 million streams. Furthermore, the music video has garnered over 200 million views on YouTube since its premiere. Their follow-up single, Stuck In The Middle, released on February 1, 2024, introduces a softer melody, presenting a distinct contrast in sound from their debut track.

The new album is expected to have experimental sounds, which YG Entertainment is known for doing. Moreover, along with the album, a vibrant music video will also be released. It is expected that a pre-release single will also be included in the schedule, but nothing has been confirmed as of yet.