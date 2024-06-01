BABYMONSTER fans debate YG Entertainment has filed trademark on MONstiez for THIS purpose; DETAILS

YG Entertainment recently stirred excitement and speculation among fans by filing a new trademark application for MONstiez on May 24. Fans quickly connected the name to YG's new girl group, BABYMONSTER, speculating it might be their fan club's name or an upcoming merchandise line, akin to TREASURE's TRUZ characters.

Fans debate over YG Ent’s new trademark application for MONsteiz

On May 24, YG Entertainment submitted a trademark application for the term MONstiez. This move has sparked widespread speculation among fans, who believe it could be the official fan club name for YG’s new girl group, BABYMONSTER. The similarity between MONstiez and BABYMONSTER has led many to conclude that this could indeed be the fandom name.

Fan reactions to the potential fan club name have been mixed. While some appreciate the uniqueness of MONstiez, others feel it is not particularly appealing. Despite the divided opinions, the news has certainly generated excitement and conversation within the fan community.

However, not everyone is convinced that MONstiez is destined to be the fan club name. Some fans have suggested that it might instead be the name of a new merchandise line for BABYMONSTER. This would follow in the footsteps of TREASURE’s LINE FRIENDS characters, TRUZ, offering fans a range of themed products. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Regardless of its intended use, the trademark registration for MONstiez has successfully generated buzz and anticipation for BABYMONSTER’s future endeavors. Fans are eagerly waiting for YG Entertainment to officially confirm the purpose of this new trademark and how it will be integrated into the BABYMONSTER brand.

Advertisement

More details about BABYMONSTER’s latest activities

BABYMONSTER, also known as Baemon, is YG Entertainment's latest girl group sensation. Consisting of seven talented members; Ruka, Pharita, Asa, Ahyeon, Rami, Rora, and Chiquita, they officially debuted on April 1, 2024, with their EP, BABYMONS7ER.

Their title track Sheesh quickly became a hit, achieving 1.76 million streams on Spotify's Daily Top Songs Global Chart. The group's unique "high-teen" image, combined with YG's signature charisma, has captivated fans worldwide. They embarked on their first fan meeting tour across Asia, selling out arena-class venues, and their recent activities have solidified them as rising stars in the K-pop scene.

ALSO READ: BABYMONSTER's music video for SHEESH surpasses 200 million views within 33 days of release