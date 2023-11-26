Babymonster makes banger debut with impressive BATTER UP MV; WATCH

BABYMONSTER is YG Entertainment's latest girl group who made their debut on November 27 with BATTER UP. The final lineup of the members includes Ruka, Chiquita, Haram, Pharita, Rora, and Asa. Ahyeon was also selected as a member but a few days before the group's debut, her departure from the group was reported.

BABYMONSTER captures viewers' gaze with BATTER UP

On November 27 (South Korean time), BABAYMONSTER finally made their much-awaited debut with the digital single titled BATTER UP along with a music video. The girl group not only impressed with their music video but also with their powerful dance moves, amazing vocals and catchy verses. The much-awaited group by YG Entertainment finally made their debut and fans can't see to get enough of them. Viewers can't look away from their misic video and catchy beats.

BABYMONSTER is YG Entertainment's next girl group after BLACKPINK which will debut 7 years after their seniors. Hence, there is a lot of hype and expectations surrounding the group which the group very evidently met. They debuted as a 6-member piece instead of 7 members as planned earlier. They have already dropped their pre-debut track DREAM which has garnered a lot of love and attention.

More about BABYMONSTER

BABYMONSTER was created from the survival show Last Evaluation. The members were selected on the basis of their talent and performances. On November 15, it was reported that Ahyeon who made it to the final lineup of the group, had departed from BABYMONSTER's debut lineup. This came as a shock to fans as the group's debut date was just around the corner when the news was announced.

BABYMONSTER was earlier slated to debut in the month of September but it was pushed to November end. YG Entertainment had made an official statement saying that they were thorough in choosing the debut track so that it yields the best results. They added that there was a delay in the preparations and asked for the fans' understanding.

