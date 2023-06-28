BABYMONSTER members look adorable in 1st test profile photos ahead of their debut

On June 28, YG Entertainment revealed the test profile photos of BABYMONSTER's Ahyeon which is basically a set of photos that is used in the earlier years to see how they do well on camera. Previously, Chiquita, Rora, Asa and Pharita had posed for the test profile photos. Many were taken in 2020 and 2021, therefore they look more innocent and adorable.

BABYMONSTER’s achievements:

As per YG Entertainment on June 21st, BABYMONSTER's true web-based entertainment handles, which was opened in February, arrived at 248,000 adherents on Twitter, 2.22 million on Instagram, and 200,000 on Facebook for quite some time (February 1, 2023 - May 31, 2023). YouTube's strength is also prominent. The channel is quickly approaching 3 million subscribers, making it the K-pop girl group with the second most subscribers (approximately 2.9 million) in the past six months. The content has been viewed more than 500 million times in total. The fact that they are adored not only in South Korea but all over the world is meaningful. BABYMONSTER's YouTube channel has the most number of Asian subscribers out of 150 countries, and the United States, a major global music market, is ranked sixth overall. It has captivated a large number of fans across North and South America as well as Europe.

BABYMONSTER’s activities:

Their YouTube channel's rise was especially rapid after the pre-debut song Dream was released. The song Dream is about how BABYMONSTER has been working toward a dream and a fresh start. In particular, fans of music from all over the world are continuing to respond in an explosive way. The group's growth story, daring goals, and beautiful harmony are receiving glowing reviews in a variety of languages. They are also making an early entrance into the mainstream music market. BABYMONSTER's Dream is a pre-debut tune that has not even been formally released, however has topped the Billboard Hot Trending Songs chart. About seven years after BLACKPINK, YG released the girl group BABYMONSTER. Their debut is scheduled for this fall.

