BABYMONSTER officially announces Ahyeon’s return; drops first teasers for comeback Stuck In The Middle

On January 24, 2024, YG Entertainment surprised fans with a video on its official YouTube channel, revealing that Ahyeon is making a return to BABYMONSTER. The announcement also confirmed the exciting news of a mini-album set to be released in April.

Ahyeon returns to BABYMONSTER

On January 25 at midnight KST, YG Entertainment surprised fans with an announcement video where founder Yang Hyun Suk personally shared the news of Ahyeon's return to BABYMONSTER. The announcement cited improvements in her health as the reason for her comeback. Ahyeon was originally part of the initial BABYMONSTER lineup but had to delay her debut due to health reasons.

In a surprise video, YG Entertainment's founder Yang Hyun Suk personally announced Ahyeon's return to BABYMONSTER and revealed plans for the release of the single Stuck In the Middle in February 2024, followed by the mini-album drop in April. Yang Hyun-suk expressed:

"Once again, I find myself greeting you unexpectedly. Fortunately, Ahyeon has fully recovered her health, and as of today, Ahyeon is back at YG. She's currently recording songs for the albums. I wanted to share the joyful news with you as soon as possible, and that's why I'm addressing everyone like this."

After sitting out BABYMONSTER’s debut last November due to health concerns, Ahyeon is set to participate in the group’s upcoming comeback with their first mini-album this spring. Consequently, BABYMONSTER will be recording new seven-member versions of their first two singles—their debut track BATTER UP and their upcoming pre-release single Stuck In the Middle—which did not originally include Ahyeon.

Watch the announcement below

BABYMONSTER’s Stuck In The Middle comeback

Yang Hyun Suk also disclosed that following BABYMONSTER’s comeback with Stuck In the Middle on February 1 and the release of their first mini-album around April, YG Entertainment is in the early stages of planning for the rookie girl group’s first full-length album, scheduled for this autumn.

Alongside the announcement of Ahyeon’s return, BABYMONSTER has treated fans to their first teasers for the pre-release single Stuck In The Middle, set to drop on February 1 at 12 AM KST (January 31st, 8:30 PM IST).

BABYMONSTER has recently unveiled a mood teaser and a credit poster for their upcoming song. YG Entertainment has also highlighted that the release of singles, albums, and other content will be more streamlined, as emphasized in the surprise video. The agency has substantially increased the number of in-house producers from approximately ten to a robust forty to fifty. Stuck In The Middle marks the group's second pre-debut release, following the success of their initial pre-debut single, BATTER UP.

