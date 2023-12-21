BABYMONSTER, RIIZE, xikers, ZEROBASEONE and more: VOTE for best 2023 K-pop debut

BABYMONSTER, RIIZE, xikers, ZEROBASEONE and various other K-pop groups made their phenomenal debuts in 2023. Their videos garnered millions of views and exceeded fans' expectations. Though they might be rookies, their talent and skills are impeccable. Here is a list of some of the best K-pop debuts in 2023.

Best K-pop debut in 2023

BABYMOSNTER

BABYMONSTER is YG Entertainment's latest girl group who made their debut on November 27 with BATTER UP. The final lineup of the members includes Ruka, Chiquita, Haram, Pharita, Rora, and Asa. BABYMONSTER is YG Entertainment's next girl group after BLACKPINK which debuted 7 years after their seniors. Hence, there is a lot of hype and expectations surrounding the group which the group very evidently met. On December 15, BABYMONSTER's debut track BATTER UP became the fastest music video by K-pop group to reach 100 million views in 2023 on YouTube.

RIIZE

RIIZE made their debut on September 4 with Get A Guitar which quickly became popular amongst K-pop fans. The group is formed by SM Entertainment and conists of seven members including Shotaro, Eunseok, Sungchan, Wonbin, Seunghan, Sohee, and Anton. On December 6, the company confirmed that the gorup will be making a comeback in January 2024. Member Seunghan is currently on a hiatus due to the controversy surrounding him.

xikers

xikers is a K-pop group formed by KQ Entertainment who also manage ATEEZ. The group consists of ten members which includes Minjae, Junmin, Sumin, Jinsik, Hyunwoo, Junghoon, Seeun, Yujun, Hunter and Yechan. They made their debut in March 30 with the EP House of Tricky: Doorbell Ringing. They also dropped the music video for the lead singles Tricky House and Rockstar. In August, they unveiled their second EP House of Tricky: How to Play along with the music videos for Do or Die and Homeboy.

ZEROBASEONE

After finishing Boys Planet, the multinational group signed their contract with WAKEONE and made their debut on July 10th of 2023. They broke sales records on the Hanteo chart with YOUTH IN THE SHADE. The music video for In Bloom also garnered millions of views and love from fans worldwide. ZB1 consists of nine members. On November 6, they released their second album MELTING POINT along with the music video of the title track CRUSH. Their first comeback set multiple records for the group.

FANTASY BOYS

The group was formed through the survival show FANTASY BOYS hence the name of their team. More than 1,000 trainees from countries including South Korea, Japan, China, the United States, Australia, and Thailand took part in the auditions and the top 12 contestants were selected to debut as a group. On September 21, 2023, FANTASY BOYS made their debut with the mini album NEW TOMORROW as an 11-membered group. After the success of their previous release, they are all set to make a comeback this November. They will also be holding various concerts in South Korea and internationally.

BOYNEXTDOOR

BOYNEXTDOOR consists of six members, which include Sungho, Riwoo, Jaehyun, Taesan, Leehan, and Woonhak. The rookie group made their debut in May 2023 with the single album Who!. They were formed by KOZ Entertainment, which was founded by Zico and is a subsidiary of Hybe Corporation. On May 23, they released the music video for their track But I Like You and on May 26, they unveiled the music video for One and Only. Following that, they released their first single album. They released the EP Why... in September.

