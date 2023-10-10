BABYMONSTER set for electrifying November debut, YG Entertainment announces

YG Entertainment has a piece of exciting news to share—BABYMONSTER, the eagerly awaited girl group from YG, is gearing up for its highly anticipated debut. A teaser previewing their debut has been unveiled across social media platforms, accompanied by BABYMONSTER's "coming soon" notice and a fresh logo for the group. The debut is scheduled for November.

BABYMONSTER to debut in November

YG Entertainment has given fans a glimpse into the much-anticipated debut of BABYMONSTER, set for November. In a recent announcement, YG Entertainment shared that extra care has been taken in crafting the lead track to ensure the best possible outcome. The agency conveyed this message in a press release on Tuesday, offering an apology for the delay.

YG Entertainment recently shared an enticing teaser on their social media, unveiling BABYMONSTER's coming soon notice along with a fresh logo for the group. Excitingly, more details have emerged through a press release from YG Entertainment, revealing that BABYMONSTER is poised to make its debut in November. The group is diligently practicing the choreography for their title track, with plans to commence filming the music video at the end of October.

This update follows a slight delay from the initially planned September debut, as mentioned by Yang Hyuk Suk. YG Entertainment sincerely apologized for this in their press release, emphasizing the careful process they've undertaken to ensure a top-notch lead track. Despite the slight postponement, all preparations are now finalized, and YG Entertainment reassures fans that BABYMONSTER's debut is set for November. The agency expressed gratitude for fans' understanding and urged everyone to shower BABYMONSTER with their attention as they eagerly anticipate their debut.

Adding to the anticipation, YG Entertainment shared that BABYMONSTER's debut lead track will exude a "powerful mood," promising an impactful musical experience. Notably, BABYMONSTER holds the distinction of being YG Entertainment's first girl group in seven years, following the debut of Blackpink in 2016.

The upcoming group comprises seven talented members: Ahyeon, Ruka, Chiquita, Haram, Pharita, Rora, and Asa. This diverse lineup is set to bring a fresh and dynamic energy to the K-pop scene, creating heightened excitement for their debut in November.

More about BABYMONSTER

Speculation has been mounting among fans regarding the lineup of YG Entertainment's upcoming girl group, BABYMONSTER, with concerns growing about the possible exclusion of Ahyeon. This speculation gained momentum as only six members were observed at BLACKPINK's recent BORN PINK concert, and fans noted Ahyeon's absence in BABYMONSTER's recent activities.

BABYMONSTER's formation involved an extensive selection process, where numerous aspiring talents competed to become YG Entertainment trainees. The culmination of this process was showcased in the reality show Last Evaluation, featuring input from Yang Hyun Suk, the founder of YG Entertainment, along with AKMU’s Lee Su Hyun, Winner’s Kang Seung Yoon, and Lee Seung Hoon, which determined the final lineup.

Advertisement

Before their official debut, BABYMONSTER generated buzz with their pre-debut single titled "Dream," released on May 14, 2023. Impressively, the official music video for this pre-debut track has already amassed over 50 million views on YouTube, underscoring the group's rising popularity even prior to their formal introduction to the K-pop scene.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Will BABYMONSTER debut without Ahyeon? Rumors arise after only 6 members spotted at BLACKPINK's concert