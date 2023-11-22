BABYMONSTER unveils ASA, TREASURE’s Choi Hyun Suk and more as lyricists for debut single Batter UP

BABYMONSTER has revealed the credit poster for their much-awaited debut digital single.

The teaser poster has grabbed the eyeballs of K-pop fans as it mentions Jared Lee, YG, BABYMONSTER’s own ASA, TREASURE’s Choi Hyun Suk, AKMU’s Lee Chanhyuk, WHERE THE NOISE, and BIGTONE as lyricists. Moreover, the composers of the track are listed as Chaz Mishan, YG, DEE.P, Jared Lee, and ASA.

The girl group features multinational faces including two Korean members namely, Rora, and Haram; two Japanese members, ASA and Ruka; and two Thai members Chiquita and Pharita. Initially, Ahyeon was also a key member of the group but the agency announced on November 15 that she will not be debuting with BABYMONSTER due to health reasons. With BABYMONSTER, YG Entertainment will return to the girl group realm after a gap of seven years since BLACKPINK’s debut.

Here’s the big reveal of the credit poster by BABYMONSTER:

BABYMONSTER’s single Batter Up will be released on November 27

The seven members of the group were selected after competing in the reality show BABYMONSTER - Last Evaluation. As a result, the potential group members gained a considerable fan following during their stint in the reality show.

As soon as the agency released the official poster of Batter Up a few days ago, fans have been eagerly waiting to witness the girl group on November 27. In May 2023, the girl group showcased their talent with their pre-debut track DREAM.

Check out the BABYMONSTER’s pre-debut song 'DREAM':

Fans reacted to the post shared by BABYMONSTER on Twitter

BABYMONSTER, also known as BaeMon, has been captivating the audience even since their line-up announcement was made by YG Entertainment. The release of the rookie girl group’s charismatic visual films for each member and their debut single poster has already elevated excitement among fans.

Here’s how fans reacted when BABYMONSTER dropped the credit poster:

