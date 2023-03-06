BABYMONSTER will never be a 7-member group, says YG Executive Producer in BABYMONSTER’s Last Evaluation teaser

In a recent upload on YG entertainment’s official SNS, the executive producer of YG can be heard telling the trainees that BABYMONSTER will never be a 7-member group. A teaser video titled ‘Last Evaluation’ was recently uploaded on BABYMONSTER’s official YouTube channel. The video has a duration of about a minute where YG Executive Producer Yang Hyun Suk can be seen detailing the journey of BABYMONSTER being formed from the crème de la crème of trainees. According to him, these seven girls were the ones that were most fit for debut.

Last Evaluation

The most important part of the videos begins with a close-up shot of Yang Hyun Suk where he can be seen telling the girls that BABYMONSTER will not be a 7 member group and will be definitely less than that. Following voiceover in the video reveals that the final evaluation for BABYMONSTER will be shared with the world after which the best trainees will be finalised as members of BABYMONSTER. The video also features BLACKPINK’s Jennie and Lisa who can be heard appreciating the girls. Jennie can also be heard being shocked at how the girls can sing so well at their age.

Rumours surrounding YG’s next girl group after BLACKPINK could be heard as early as 2018. After much anticipation, the name BABYMONSTER was decided upon as the official name of the group. BABYMONSTER is also one of the many names that were once considered as prospective names for YG’s girl group BLACKPINK. Following the declaration of a name it was also revealed that seven members including three South Korean, two Japanese and two Thai members will together form BABYMONSTER. The recent announcement by YG’s Executive Producer has left fans flabbergasted. They can be seen asking YG Entertainment to let all seven girls debut, given their individual talents.

BABYMONSTER is a band that is loved and whose debut is being looked forward to by millions. It’s official YouTube channel surpassed one million subscriber mark soon after its initiation. In the last few weeks, the channel has introduced the world to all seven members with their respective description videos.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK‘s Jisoo to finally make solo debut, 1st teaser image and date released