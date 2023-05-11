BABYMONSTER: Yang Hyun Suk chooses members of the awaited girl group

On May 11th, YG announced, "We will unveil BABYMONSTER’s debut group at 12:00 KST (8:30 PM IST)." Curiosity grows as to who will be the final selected members after breaking through a competition rate of thousands to 1 among the best trainees. Previously, general producer Yang Hyun Suk said, "BABYMONSTER was thought of as 5 people from the initial stage of planning", so a 5-member debut is likely. However, specific information such as the composition of members is still wrapped in a veil.

The five members:

He chose Ahyeon as the first member as well as leader because she has a wide vocal range and he believed that she has the ability to lead the group. Ruka was the second member chosen since he believes she has many charms which will shine when they debut. Chiquita is the third member and the youngest of the lot with the shortest training period of 1 year and 9 months but he chose her because she develops at a fast rate. The fourth member chosen was Haram and his reason was that she is able to interpret songs in her style and she has artistic ability. The last member chosen was Pharita, the second half of the two Thai members amongst trainees and he chose her because while the group wants to go global, Pharita can speak fluent English.

The two excluded members:

He excluded Rora and Asa- Rora because he believes she is very young and she can be the main vocalist in a new group and Asa, he wants her to be an all-rounder rather than just a rapper. He also excluded her because he is planning a Japanese group as well, which he wants to include in. He wishes them the best.

The twist:

Taking fans' words into consideration, he decided to go ahead with all 7 members and instead, will also do unit work in the future, so while the 5 members were YG chosen, the other two were chosen by the fans.

About the group:

BABYMONSTER is a girl group released by YG about 7 years after BLACKPINK. The multinational composition of Korea (Ahyeon, Haram, Laura), Thailand (Parita, Chiquita), and Japan (Luka, Asa) is also an expected factor. It is because he is a talented person who has mastered Korean, English, Japanese, Thai, Chinese, etc. under systematic training. Not only the ever-changing charm that encompasses various cultures, but also YG's determination to expand the rapport by targeting the global market from the beginning.

