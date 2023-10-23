BABYMONSTER: YG Entertainment says all prep complete for new girl group, teases exciting debut

YG Entertainment has officially stated the debut of their highly-anticipated new group, BABYMONSTER is in motion. Ever since the show was over and all seven members were revealed, fans have been waiting for the girls' debut with all their hearts.

YG Entertainment’s brief statement about BABYMONSTER

Earlier, to build up excitement for their arrival, the band issued a teaser and a new logo. In a press release, YG Entertainment announced BABYMONSTER's debut, noting that the group is practising their dancing techniques and was about to shoot their music video in October.

Recently, YG Entertainment confirmed the new girl group’s debut and stated “All the preparations completed. Please look forward to it.”

This statement by YG Entertainment has raised the anticipation of the girls' debut to an all-time high, with fans eagerly waiting to support their favorite group BABYMONSTER, and indulge in their music. The stage has been set and YG Entertainment is going all out to guarantee that BABYMONSTER makes a successful debut in the K-Pop industry.

About BABYMONSTER

Since YG Entertainment introduced the enigmatic new group, BABYMONSTER, K-pop fans have been buzzing with curiosity. BABYMONSTER's debut promises to be a significant event for both YG Entertainment and the girls. As a new group under the YG Entertainment banner, expectations are high for the quality of music, visuals, and overall concept they will bring to the industry.

Watch pre-debut track DREAM release

What we know so far about BABYMONSTER?

While the details about BABYMONSTER's concept remain closely guarded secrets, the anticipation is driven by YG Entertainment's reputation for producing top-tier K-pop acts. Fans can expect a debut that is visually striking, musically captivating, and conceptually innovative.

As YG Entertainment tantalizingly hints at the compilation of all preparations, they are now completed. K-pop fans worldwide are counting down the days until they can witness the captivating debut that YG Entertainment has in store. Stay tuned for what promises to be a game-changing addition to the K-pop landscape with BABYMONSTER's arrival on the scene.

